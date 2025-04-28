Themis Secures Six Places in Finals of Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Proud staff and learners at Themis, the Apprenticeship training arm of Burnley College, are celebrating after reaching the finals in an outstanding six categories of the highly-competitive Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The finalists range from an Apprentice Mechatronics Engineer to an Apprentice Childcare specialist, a Digital Apprentice to a Degree Apprentice, as well as a shortlisting for Apprenticeship Ambassador.

Themis has also been shortlisted for the highly-coveted Apprenticeship Provider of the Year Award.

The complete list of Themis finalists is:

Neil Burrows, Director of Skills, Innovation and Employer Engagement at Burnley College

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elicia Swaine, from Burnley, an Advanced Apprentice Early Years Educator, employed at Chez Nanny Nursery, Burnley

Degree Apprentice of the Year

Alex Gill, from Todmorden, a BA (Hons) Chartered Manager Degree Apprentice, employed at Burnley College

Jessica Parkinson, Themis Operations Manager, launches the Themis Industry Guide at the Themis Careers Event

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Ben Tudor, from Bacup, an Advanced Apprentice Mechatronics Engineer, employed by VEKA PLC, Burnley

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Natlie O’Callaghan, from Burnley, a BSc (Hons) Digital Technology Solutions Degree Apprentice, employed at Burnley College

Apprenticeship Ambassador of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Burrows, Director of Skills, Innovation and Employer Engagement at Burnley College

Training Provider / Programme of the Year

Themis at Burnley College

The Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards 2025 take place at the iconic Preston North End Stadium in May, bringing together the finest apprentices, employers and training providers from throughout the county.

Alongside allowing Themis Apprentices to showcase their standout achievements, it’s also a fabulous opportunity for Themis to share its message about working alongside industry to create the workforce of the future and push the boundaries of excellence.

Jessica Parkinson, Themis Operations Manager, said:

“At Themis, we are immensely proud to see the hard work, dedication and passion of our learners and staff recognised on such a prestigious stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These nominations are a testament to the incredible talent and commitment within our training community and highlight the vital role apprenticeships play in shaping the future of our industries.

“Being shortlisted at the Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards 2025 showcases how we continue to work hand in hand with employers to inspire excellence and develop the workforce of tomorrow.”

Discover what makes Themis at Burnley College a standout leader in apprenticeship excellence!

With six finalists in the Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards, we’re shaping the future of industry - be part of it. Visit burnley.ac.uk now or join us at our next Open Event, on Wednesday, 7 May, to explore our cutting-edge Campus, talk to expert Tutors, discover more about how you can earn while you learn and start your journey to excellence.