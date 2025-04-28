Themis Secures Six Places in Finals of Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The finalists range from an Apprentice Mechatronics Engineer to an Apprentice Childcare specialist, a Digital Apprentice to a Degree Apprentice, as well as a shortlisting for Apprenticeship Ambassador.
Themis has also been shortlisted for the highly-coveted Apprenticeship Provider of the Year Award.
The complete list of Themis finalists is:
Advanced Apprentice of the Year
Elicia Swaine, from Burnley, an Advanced Apprentice Early Years Educator, employed at Chez Nanny Nursery, Burnley
Degree Apprentice of the Year
Alex Gill, from Todmorden, a BA (Hons) Chartered Manager Degree Apprentice, employed at Burnley College
Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year
Ben Tudor, from Bacup, an Advanced Apprentice Mechatronics Engineer, employed by VEKA PLC, Burnley
Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year
Natlie O’Callaghan, from Burnley, a BSc (Hons) Digital Technology Solutions Degree Apprentice, employed at Burnley College
Apprenticeship Ambassador of the Year
Neil Burrows, Director of Skills, Innovation and Employer Engagement at Burnley College
Training Provider / Programme of the Year
Themis at Burnley College
The Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards 2025 take place at the iconic Preston North End Stadium in May, bringing together the finest apprentices, employers and training providers from throughout the county.
Alongside allowing Themis Apprentices to showcase their standout achievements, it’s also a fabulous opportunity for Themis to share its message about working alongside industry to create the workforce of the future and push the boundaries of excellence.
Jessica Parkinson, Themis Operations Manager, said:
“At Themis, we are immensely proud to see the hard work, dedication and passion of our learners and staff recognised on such a prestigious stage.
“These nominations are a testament to the incredible talent and commitment within our training community and highlight the vital role apprenticeships play in shaping the future of our industries.
“Being shortlisted at the Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards 2025 showcases how we continue to work hand in hand with employers to inspire excellence and develop the workforce of tomorrow.”
Discover what makes Themis at Burnley College a standout leader in apprenticeship excellence!
With six finalists in the Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards, we’re shaping the future of industry - be part of it. Visit burnley.ac.uk now or join us at our next Open Event, on Wednesday, 7 May, to explore our cutting-edge Campus, talk to expert Tutors, discover more about how you can earn while you learn and start your journey to excellence.