The Woodland Spa Named ‘Best UK Hotel Spa’ for Fourth Year Running at the Good Spa Guide Awards 2025

The Woodland Spa is proud to announce it has once again been crowned ‘Best UK Hotel Spa’ at the prestigious Good Spa Guide Awards 2025 - making this the fourth consecutive year the luxury Lancashire-based spa has taken home the top title.

The win, revealed at the awards ceremony held in Hampshire on 23rd June, reflects the consistent dedication of the entire team at The Woodland Spa in delivering exceptional service, world-class facilities and an unforgettable guest experience.

"We're absolutely thrilled to receive this honour for the fourth year in a row," said Oliver Brown, Managing Director at Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort. "It’s a testament to the incredible passion and professionalism of our team, and we’re so grateful to every guest who took the time to vote for us. Their continued support means the world.”

To celebrate this landmark achievement and as a heartfelt thank you to the guests and spa lovers who voted, The Woodland Spa has launched a special celebratory offer - available for a limited time only. Full details can be found on the spa’s website: www.thewoodlandspa.com

Located within the award-winning Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort in Burnley, The Woodland Spa has long been recognised as one of the UK’s leading spa destinations. With state-of-the-art facilities, tranquil indoor and outdoor spa experiences, luxurious treatments, and the relaxed sophistication of Bertram’s Restaurant, it offers a retreat like no other.

This latest accolade further cements The Woodland Spa’s position at the top of the UK spa industry - and marks another exciting chapter in its ongoing story of excellence.