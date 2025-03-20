The Mayor’s Eid Card Competition Winners

By Annabel Fowler
Contributor
Published 20th Mar 2025, 10:01 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 13:20 BST
Eight card designs celebrating Eid were chosen by the Mayor of Burnley, Councillor Shah Hussain, from four primary schools across the borough.

The colourful creations include pictures of the crescent moon, which is used to determine the end of Ramadan and the start of Eid. The designs also include mosques, stars and Eid lanterns, alongside the traditional greeting of Eid Mubarak.

The Mayor received entries from Stoneyholme Community Primary School, St Peter’s Church of England Primary School, Barden Primary School and Heasandford Primary School. Winning pupils were invited to meet the Mayor and enjoy a tour of Burnley Town Hall. They also received a goody bag and prints of their card.

Stefano - Barden Primary School

Stefano - Barden Primary School Photo: Submitted

Mohammed - Stoneyholme Community Primary School

Mohammed - Stoneyholme Community Primary School Photo: Submitted

Ghazlan - Heasonford Primary School

Ghazlan - Heasonford Primary School Photo: Submitted

Haleema - St Peters COE Primary School

Haleema - St Peters COE Primary School Photo: Submitted

