To mark World Optometry Day (23rd March 2025), a community healthcare provider is encouraging eyecare patients to educate themselves on Patient Choice and exercise their right to choose their service provider for life changing treatments.

CHEC, which delivers specialist ophthalmology services in partnership with the NHS, says it wants more NHS patients to know about Patient Choice, as it believes many are unaware of their right to choose where they have procedures like cataract or glaucoma surgery.

Steve Hunkin, Head of Partnerships at CHEC said: “In England, the NHS works in partnership with independent healthcare providers to offer high quality, local care. As an NHS patient in England, you have a legal right to choose where you go for non-urgent treatment following referral from a GP or optician, and it will remain free of charge. The NHS call this Patient Choice – but not enough people know it exists. We believe that needs to change.

“Just like you have the right to choose which supermarket you buy your groceries, you also have the right to choose where you receive your healthcare. We’re sharing advice to ensure more people in Lancashire are informed about their rights, so they can make choices that help them receive care with a provider that best suits their needs.”

The life-changing power of Patient Choice

CHEC has shared the following tips to help people in the region get the most out of Patient Choice:

Don’t feel restricted: As part of Patient Choice, when you’re referred by a GP or Optician for non-urgent treatment you’ll be offered a minimum of five options, including NHS and independent providers. You can choose any of these options, but you’re also entitled to conduct your own research and choose a provider that’s not on the list.

Consider waiting times: Eye health issues like cataracts and glaucoma have a significant impact on your lifestyle and wellbeing. When you’re selecting a provider, choose one with short waiting times so you’re seen quickly and can feel the benefits of your surgery sooner.

Prioritise convenience: Choose a hospital near to where you live or work, or a hospital that offers a transport service, to make it as easy as possible to attend appointments.

Think about the recovery period: As well as selecting a hospital that’s accessible to you, opt for one near friends and family, too, so you have the peace of mind that someone is nearby to support you during your treatment and recovery.

Steve added:“It can feel overwhelming to choose where you have your NHS treatment, so CHEC has produced a helpful guide with advice about the referral process and more things to consider when making care choices.

“At CHEC, we’re able to see patients within around two weeks of their referral and deliver procedures within four to six weeks. That means patients in Lancashire can start to benefit from the transformative effects of eye surgery much faster than if they were to use an NHS hospital. Treatment remains free of charge and doesn’t cost the NHS any more than if they were delivering the service in an NHS hospital.

“All independent healthcare providers are inspected and monitored by the Care Quality Commission, so you can rest assured knowing they have the same standards you would expect in an NHS Hospital, too.

“Knowing more about Patient Choice gives people the opportunity to make a decision that will change their life for the better. This is our way of supporting the people of Lancashire to do just that.”

CHEC’s Lancashire hospitals are located in Accrington, Blackpool, and Preston, serving residents in these areas and communities in the wider Lancashire region.

World Optometry Day is celebrated on March 23rd to recognize the importance of optometrists and eye care. The day also raises awareness of the need for eye care for people of all ages. To find out more about CHEC, visit https://chec.uk/.