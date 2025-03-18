The HIVE officially opens in Padiham

The Hive has been funded by the Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund and Burnley Council and developed through a collaborative effort between Burnley Leisure & Culture, Burnley Council, Burnley West PCN, the Canal and River Trust, British Cycling, and Active Lancashire, with additional support from Friends of Padiham Leisure Centre and The Kings Trust.

This ambitious project has seen the refurbishment and renewal of the disused bowling pavilion and green, transforming it into a vibrant, multi-purpose community hub suitable for people of all ages, featuring a junior cycleway and a range of activity spaces.

Cllr Jack Launer, Burnley Council’s Executive Member for Housing, Health & Culture said: “The Hive is a fantastic example of how we can breathe new life into underutilised spaces to create real benefits for our communities. This facility will provide a safe, welcoming environment where people of all ages can come together, be active, and enjoy everything from cycling to social events.

"It reflects our commitment to improving health, wellbeing, and community engagement across Burnley and Padiham. I’d like to thank all of our partners and volunteers who have worked tirelessly to make this vision a reality.”

Melanie De Meester, Health & Wellbeing Coach at Burnley West Primary Care Network said: "The Hive also aligns perfectly with our Outdoor Town vision, which is to make Burnley a place where ‘the choice to be active is easy, attractive, and enjoyable.’

"By transforming this space into a hub for outdoor activities, we are giving local residents more opportunities to embrace an active lifestyle in a fun and accessible way. Just in time for Spring!”

The event showcased a range of interactive activities, allowing attendees to explore the new facilities, experience the cycleway and learn more about the programmes that will be hosted at The Hive.

Cllr Afrasiab Anwar, Leader of Burnley Council, added: “It was fantastic to attend the opening of The Hive and see first-hand the difference this facility will make to local residents.

"This project is a great example of partnership working at its best, bringing together organisations to create a space that will benefit the community for years to come. The Hive will play a key role in supporting health and wellbeing, and I encourage everyone to come and see what it has to offer.”

This latest investment aligns with Burnley Council’s ongoing work to regenerate public spaces and promote healthy lifestyles. By working closely with key partners, the council is ensuring that Padiham and the wider borough continue to develop as welcoming, active, and thriving places for all.