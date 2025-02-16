The Friends of Towneley Park Need Your Help

By Judith Glover
Contributor
Published 16th Feb 2025, 19:33 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 09:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Hundreds of families have enjoyed the mini Dragon Trail in Thanet Lee Woods. If you haven’t visited yet then grab a free trail sheet from the Hall foyer and head for the tunnel into the woods!

Sarah Mae Francis is a talented local artist who makes amazing sculptures out of recycled metal. The Friends of Towneley want to commission her to install 5 of her sculptures along their Dragon Trail.

To do this they are crowdfunding. If they can show the trail would be popular they can get match funding. All it need small donations from local people to show their support. A donation of £2 could get them £ 4.50 with match funding and gift aid.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have a look at their Spacehive video and consider supporting this hard work group of people who are trying to add something for families in Towneley Park.

The Dragon Trail is based on the Towneley Dragon Stories.The Dragon Trail is based on the Towneley Dragon Stories.
The Dragon Trail is based on the Towneley Dragon Stories.

https://www.spacehive.com/dragon-sculpture-trail-towneley-park

The Friends will be out and about in the Park during Half Term and will tell you more about their project. You can also collect a Dragon Colouring Competition sheet from them for a £1 donation to

towards the Dragon Project.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice