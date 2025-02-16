The Friends of Towneley Park Need Your Help
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sarah Mae Francis is a talented local artist who makes amazing sculptures out of recycled metal. The Friends of Towneley want to commission her to install 5 of her sculptures along their Dragon Trail.
To do this they are crowdfunding. If they can show the trail would be popular they can get match funding. All it need small donations from local people to show their support. A donation of £2 could get them £ 4.50 with match funding and gift aid.
Have a look at their Spacehive video and consider supporting this hard work group of people who are trying to add something for families in Towneley Park.
https://www.spacehive.com/dragon-sculpture-trail-towneley-park
The Friends will be out and about in the Park during Half Term and will tell you more about their project. You can also collect a Dragon Colouring Competition sheet from them for a £1 donation to
towards the Dragon Project.