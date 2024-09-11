That was summit amazing

Holly Grove staff took on Ben Nevis in a Summit or Nothing challenge

Well done Holly Grove staff! They've made it to the top of Ben Nevis! What an incredible journey! There was tears (of joy), laughter a lost engagement ring and a lost teammate (both were eventually found) but they made it to the top in just over 4 hours.

Michael Sutfliffe, class teacher at Holly Grove said "Before our journey began, we questioned why the mountain was called Ben Nevis. After a quick internet search, we found that it is commonly translated as 'Venomous Mountain', and it was clear to see why! Although both the climb and descent was tough, it was an amazing experience and achievement for us all, that was made extra special as it was all for a very worthy cause!"

Through sponsorship they have raised almost £1500, but there is still time to donate, please find the link to the Just Giving page below.

Summit or Nothing

https://www.justgiving.com/page/georgia-fourie-butterfly-fund-summit-or-nothing?utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=page%2Fgeorgia-fourie-butterfly-fund-summit-or-nothing&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=pfp-share&fbclid=IwY2xjawFObHdleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHZBl5oIp9AauJTi92kGprbp7e4TWfYLwbjaw9bfvI2KM4KEPpJGhxx85xQ_aem_L_O2oct5iEIognpJbjKlDA