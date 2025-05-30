Tesco Haslingden working hard for the community

Colleagues at Tesco Haslingden have been busy raising funds for worthy local causes.

Through a community day held in store, the team provided support to local charities and groups including hospices, foodshare organisations and disability inclusion projects.

The event was attended by colleagues and customers from all over Rossendale, as well as the Madam Mayor Michelle Smith and Mayoress Jackie Oakes.

Wendy Howarth, community champion at Tesco Haslingden, said: “It was so nice for everyone in the area to all come together to collaborate and show people who live in Rossendale all the amazing community groups that can help people. These groups have so much going on to get people out in the community, and we want to make sure everyone knows about them.”

Community champions from Tesco stores across the Rossendale Valley came to support, including Emma Bailey from Tesco Rawtenstall, Wendy Howarth from Tesco Bury and Tesco Haslingden, Shania Boyes from Tesco Accrington, Mukhtar Mirza from Tesco Burnley and Howard Saurin from Tesco Blackburn.

As well as drawing attention to the local causes and charities in the area, colleagues and customers used the day to fundraise for Tallulah's Journey, raising £100 in one day.

Wendy continued: “It was a fun day, with face painting by the 1969 Air Cadets, who also brought along a flight simulator for customers and colleagues to try. We had glitter tattoos for customers, free seeds and plants from Incredible Edible Rossendale, and tombolas with great prizes.

“It was great to see all the groups talking to each other and sharing ideas, and hearing how they can all help each other, it's amazing to see how many fantastic volunteers run these brilliant community groups and how much help and support there is in Rossendale valley. We’d like to thank Madam Mayor Michelle and Mayoress Jackie for taking time to visit the store and meet all the community groups. Their support is greatly appreciated.”

Tesco Community Champions are store colleagues tasked with providing a link between the store and the community it serves. They are in charge of organising fundraising activities for causes the team and shoppers are passionate about, as well as managing a small community donation budget that can be used for financial support for community groups or events.

For more information about the work that Tesco does in local communities, go to https://www.tescoplc.com/sustainability/communities/community-champions/