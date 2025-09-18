Tesco customer selects Read St John’s Primary School to receive a £5,000 Golden Grant.

Read St John’s Primary School is celebrating after being selected by a Tesco customer to receive a £5,000 Golden Grant at the start of the new academic year.

Customers at Brunshaw Burnley Express were given the chance to take part in an in-store lucky dip on Saturday September 6 to find a golden version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token and use it to award a grant to one of three local schools in the retailer’s Stronger Starts voting round.

Joanne Shaw, deputy head at Read St John’s Primary School, said: "We are so grateful to Tesco and their customers for choosing us to receive this generous grant. It will make such a difference to our children's experience at Read St John's Primary School.

"The formative years in any person’s life are so important, and we will now get to work in using this grant to help our children get as good a start in life as we can give them."

Store manager Hannah Hughes said, “We are delighted to see Read St John's Primary School awarded £5000 through our Stronger Starts grants draw. I know the school will be overjoyed to have the funds in place to help make their outdoor play area more accessible with new flooring. T

"hank you to all our customers who took part in the draw and congratulations to Read St John's Primary School for this one off £5,000 grant.”

Some 107 Tesco stores, specially selected for their work helping their local community, took part in the Golden Grants event on Saturday September 6, with over £500,000 in total being awarded to local schools.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco said: “We are incredibly proud to award Golden Grants to over one hundred schools, supporting the vital work they do for our children and communities. Since we launched our grants programme in 2016, more than £120 million has been given to more than 67,000 local schools and community groups.”