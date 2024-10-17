TEAM RISE Celebrate 10 Year Anniversay

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

For over a decade, TEAM RISE has been a beacon of support and growth for more than 100 incredible individuals across East Lancashire. Our mission is to create a safe, nurturing environment where people can develop, socialize, and thrive.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We welcome members from some of the most socially and economically deprived areas, offering them opportunities to engage in a rich variety of social and educational projects.

From cooking and gardening to crafting and acting, we’ve built an extensive curriculum that enriches the lives of those with disabilities, helping them gain confidence, learn new skills, and connect with others. Our activities aren’t just about learning; they’re about building a sense of belonging, understanding the world around us, and making positive contributions to society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, as we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we reflect on the countless smiles, achievements, and friendships that have blossomed within our community. We’ve seen members grow in confidence, independence, and happiness, which makes every effort worthwhile.

TEAM RISE 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY.

Whether it’s through our fun learning experiences or the confidence-building activities we host, TEAM RISE continues to be a lifeline for many, helping individuals from all walks of life find joy, purpose, and a sense of belonging. Here’s to many more years of supporting, enriching, and developing lives together!

For more information or to support our mission, visit www.teamrise.org.uk