TEAM RISE Celebrate 10 Year Anniversay

By Paul Walsh
Contributor
Published 17th Oct 2024, 03:42 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2024, 16:08 BST
For over a decade, TEAM RISE has been a beacon of support and growth for more than 100 incredible individuals across East Lancashire. Our mission is to create a safe, nurturing environment where people can develop, socialize, and thrive.

We welcome members from some of the most socially and economically deprived areas, offering them opportunities to engage in a rich variety of social and educational projects.

From cooking and gardening to crafting and acting, we’ve built an extensive curriculum that enriches the lives of those with disabilities, helping them gain confidence, learn new skills, and connect with others. Our activities aren’t just about learning; they’re about building a sense of belonging, understanding the world around us, and making positive contributions to society.

This year, as we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we reflect on the countless smiles, achievements, and friendships that have blossomed within our community. We’ve seen members grow in confidence, independence, and happiness, which makes every effort worthwhile.

TEAM RISE 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY.

Whether it’s through our fun learning experiences or the confidence-building activities we host, TEAM RISE continues to be a lifeline for many, helping individuals from all walks of life find joy, purpose, and a sense of belonging. Here’s to many more years of supporting, enriching, and developing lives together!

For more information or to support our mission, visit www.teamrise.org.uk

