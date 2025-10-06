Taylor Wimpey supports The Foundation for Ribble Valley Families in Clitheroe

Taylor Wimpey supports The Foundation for Ribble Valley Families with a £300 donation.

Taylor Wimpey Manchester has donated £300 to support The Foundation for Ribble Valley Families, which aims to improve the social and emotional wellbeing of locals, close to the Half Penny Meadows development in Clitheroe.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 2015, The Foundation for Ribble Valley Families Charity has supported the Ribble Valley community with their mental health and wellbeing. The charity provides one-to-one therapeutic coaching, wellbeing workshops, and self-help activities.

Dilys Day, Business Manager of Foundation for Ribble Valley Families, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to Taylor Wimpey for their extremely kind donation of £300.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since The Foundation for Ribble Valley Families was founded, we’ve been able to support hundreds of Ribble Valley families, allowing us to gain recognition from local, national, and funding bodies. Without donations, this would not be possible, and we can’t thank Taylor Wimpey enough.”

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “We’re proud to support The Foundation for Ribble Valley Families. Their efforts to support local families with positive reinforcement for mental health and wellbeing are wonderful.

“We hope this donation will help the team continue to provide great work and support to the Ribble Valley community through their efforts.”

For more information about The Foundation for Ribble Valley Families, please visit https://frvf.co.uk/

For more information about Taylor Wimpey’s Half Penny Meadows development in Clitheroe, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/clitheroe/half-penny-meadows