Taylor Wimpey supports The Foundation for Ribble Valley Families in Clitheroe
Founded in 2015, The Foundation for Ribble Valley Families Charity has supported the Ribble Valley community with their mental health and wellbeing. The charity provides one-to-one therapeutic coaching, wellbeing workshops, and self-help activities.
Dilys Day, Business Manager of Foundation for Ribble Valley Families, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to Taylor Wimpey for their extremely kind donation of £300.
“Since The Foundation for Ribble Valley Families was founded, we’ve been able to support hundreds of Ribble Valley families, allowing us to gain recognition from local, national, and funding bodies. Without donations, this would not be possible, and we can’t thank Taylor Wimpey enough.”
Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “We’re proud to support The Foundation for Ribble Valley Families. Their efforts to support local families with positive reinforcement for mental health and wellbeing are wonderful.
“We hope this donation will help the team continue to provide great work and support to the Ribble Valley community through their efforts.”
For more information about The Foundation for Ribble Valley Families, please visit https://frvf.co.uk/
For more information about Taylor Wimpey’s Half Penny Meadows development in Clitheroe, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/clitheroe/half-penny-meadows