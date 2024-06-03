Taylor Wimpey Manchester Proudly Sponsors Junior Ribblesdale Classic 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor Wimpey Manchester is delighted to announce its sponsorship of the Junior Ribblesdale Classic 2024 with a generous contribution of £1,000. The qualifying sessions, which took place on Saturday 27th April and Friday 10th May, showcased talent and sportsmanship among junior Crown Green Bowls enthusiasts.

The Junior Ribblesdale Classic Finals Day 2024 then took place on Sunday 26th May and saw eight talented qualifiers return to the Ribblesdale Wanderers Cricket and Bowling Club, less than a mile away from Taylor Wimpey’s Half Penny Meadows development in Clitheroe. The finals day saw the final eight junior players and final 16 players in The Ribblesdale Classic take part and attracted hundreds of spectators as well as thousands joining us via our live broadcast on Blue Border Sports on YouTube.

Taylor Wimpey’s £1000 donation will go towards the prize money given to the juniors. Players come from all over the UK and the prize money allows them to use it to purchase new bowls and equipment that they need to play the sport.

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: "We are thrilled to support the Junior Ribblesdale Classic 2024 and contribute to the growth of youth sports in the Ribble Valley. Initiatives like these align perfectly with our values of community engagement and promoting an active lifestyle among young people."

Josh Mordue, the competition organiser at Ribblesdale Wanderers Cricket and Bowling Club, said: “We are delighted to have Taylor Wimpey supporting us this year. As one of the largest house builders in the country, their backing has greatly contributed to the success of the new junior event. Talented participants from across the UK competed, with 10-year-old Sebastian Mordue from Bradford winning the title, trophy, and £300. Thanks to Taylor Wimpey and the sales team for their fantastic support.”

The Ribblesdale Classic, now in its fifth year, has established itself as a premier event in the Crown Green Bowls circuit, attracting participants from across the UK. With the support of Taylor Wimpey and other stakeholders, the Junior Ribblesdale Classic aims to foster interest in the sport among a younger demographic while contributing to the vibrant community of Clitheroe.

Sebastian Mordue is the first winner of this junior event and was joined in the winners enclosure by the Ribblesdale Classic Winner Dave McDermott from Wirral.

Taylor Wimpey’s sponsorship not only underscores its commitment to supporting grass-root sports but also reinforces its dedication to making a positive impact in the local community.

For more information about the homes available at Half Penny Meadows, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/clitheroe/half-penny-meadows