Talented Burnley College dancers take a leap into the future at top performing arts schools

Three talented performers at Burnley College are celebrating after exceptional results in Dance and Performing Arts lands them places at some of the UK’s most prestigious performing arts schools.

From the North West all the way down to London, these three exceptional students will be representing the wealth of talent here in East Lancashire and making their first bold steps into an incredible industry.

Olivia Hackett, 18, from Colne, will be progressing to the Northern School of Contemporary Dance – a leading conservatoire in Leeds that offers pioneering, innovative training to the dance artists of the future.

Reflecting on how her time at Burnley College has shaped her career ambitions, she commented: “Speaking to tutors at an Open Evening opened my eyes to the abundance of opportunities that training in the performing arts can unlock.

(L-R) Jessica Sarchet, Lecturer in Creative Arts and Media, Jaye Jocelyn, Olivia Hackett and Sammy Allen, Cirriculum Manager, Creative Arts and Media.

“Through choreography, especially in contemporary dance, you’re able to tell a story that connects with audiences in a way that is so special and different from other careers.

“In the future, I’d love to own my own dance school so that I can support others while they hone their talents and embrace their love for performance.”

Libby-Grace Booth, 18, from Burnley is similarly thrilled to have secured a place at the internationally renowned Bird College in London following a competitive audition process.

She commented: “I’ve been taking part in performing arts activities since I was four, following in the footsteps of my mum who was an incredible dancer.

“But it wasn’t until I was on stage as Belle in Burnley College’s production of Beauty and the Beast, singing alongside my best friend, that it all finally clicked into place and I thought: I’m going to be a performer.

“I will use that confidence to lead touring productions of megamusicals like Les Misérables or Grease in the future, travelling up and down the country inspiring young people just like me to chase their dreams.”

Jaye Jocelyn, 18, from Cliviger will be attending Shockout Arts in September, a performing arts school based in Manchester that offers quality, transformative training in an eclectic range of genres including musical theatre, professional commercial dance and hip hop.

Sammy Allen, Curriculum Manager in Creative Arts and Media, said of all three learners: “We’re incredibly proud of our learners’ achievements this year. Olivia, Jaye and Libby’s talent, dedication and resilience has been inspiring to watch and I look forward to seeing how they continue to grow and thrive in their professional careers.”

