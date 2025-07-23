Student Harriet Helps Lonely Older People

Burnley student Harriet Tucker has had an ‘amazing experience’ volunteering for a charity that supports lonely older people.

Harriet, from Barrowford, who is studying at the University of Edinburgh, is nearing completion of her stint with Re-engage, which provides services for those aged 75 and over and she’s delighted she enlisted for the Research 100 programme.

“It delivered far more than I ever expected,” said Harriet, 22 who comes from Burnley, Lancs: “To say the experience I’ve gained is invaluable would be an under- statement.”

The programme was launched in November 2024 and students have to commit to 100 hours of volunteering over 12 months. So far seven have taken part and successfully progressed through the selection process.

Harriet Tucker

The scheme was initiated by Sabrina Blighe, Policy and Impact Officer at Re-engage, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary, and provides free monthly tea parties, activity groups and call befriending services for older people.

“When I was at university it’s exactly the sort of thing I would have loved to do,” said Sabrina. “We offer the opportunity to take part in telephone surveys, data entry and literature reviews as well as work experience with our various teams.

“The students develop communication and research skills, learn how to write reports and the ability to solve problems. These are all things that will help them throughout life.”

Harriet, who got a 2:1 in Sociology and Psychology, added: “When I saw programme on the university website I thought it would be an amazing experience – and it has been.

“I was encouraged to do a variety of things, literature reviews on loneliness, speaking to older people who are joining the charity for a service, taking notes at an advisory group meeting. Whatever I showed an interest in Sabrina encouraged me to get involved.

“I was able to do one of the interviews to celebrate the charity’s Diamond Jubilee. I spent ages on the phone building a rapport with a lady who was told she didn’t have long to live when she was 83 and now she’s 90. That story has been published now.

“There was safeguarding and diversity training and Sabrina was always on hand to answer any questions. In fact she would usually contact me first to make sure everything was all right.

“The work experience included a couple of days with the Engagement team who asked me to scope a part of Essex to see what services there were for older people and if Re-engage could start-up a tea party group there.

“Everyone was supportive and they even listened to my feedback about contacting candidates earlier to explain what they were doing. It’s in the programme now.

“I hadn’t ever thought about working with older people but after this experience it’s certainly something I’d consider now.”

If you’d like to volunteer for Re-engage you can find more information here: Volunteer opportunities: supporting older people locally and remotely. Or you can call: 0207 240 0630.