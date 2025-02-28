Stronger measures to tackle anti-social behaviour take effect on 3rd March

Burnley Council has confirmed that it has varied and extended the existing Town Centre Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) and it will come into effect on Monday 3rd March following a public consultation.

The varied order expands the number of prohibitions and extends beyond Burnley Town Centre to cover Padiham Town Centre and Retail Parks on Colne Road and Briercliffe Road. A Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) is a legal tool used to address specific issues in designated areas that negatively affect the quality of life for the local community. It sets conditions on how public spaces can be used with the aim of preventing anti-social behaviour and maintaining a safe and welcoming environment.

The public consultation confirmed support for the expanded PSPO, particularly regarding begging, busking, and scooter misuse. As a result, no changes were made to the proposed order.

The revisions to the PSPO include:

Strengthened powers to tackle aggressive begging and loitering

A clampdown on the consumption of intoxicating substances

A code of conduct for buskers

Controls on the misuse of skateboards, bicycles and scooters

Strengthened powers to tackle street harassment and behaviour having a detrimental impact on those in the locality

Powers for officers to request cessation of consumption or request surrender of alcohol from individuals causing a nuisance or disorder

Authorised officers will have the power to disperse individuals breaching the rules, when appropriate, and issue a £75 fine.

Councillor Howard Baker, Executive Member for Community and Environmental Services said: "The expanded PSPO is a direct response to the feedback we received from residents and businesses. It builds on our commitment to maintaining safe and enjoyable public spaces, while also ensuring enforcement is fair and proportionate. We encourage everyone to take a moment to review the revised order online. The PSPO will continue to support local efforts to tackle anti-social behaviour through a balance of enforcement and outreach initiatives."

New signage will be installed in affected areas, featuring a QR code that links to the Council’s website, where residents can view the full details of the PSPO

Residents can also view the PSPO via this web page: https://burnley.gov.uk/environmental-problems/community-safety-and-anti-social-behaviour/public-spaces-protection-order-pspo/