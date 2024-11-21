Star students celebrated at awards event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Philippa Matthews, a former Colne Primet Academy student, took to the stage at the school’s annual Star Awards event to inspire current students and those returning to collect their GCSE certificates.

Philippa spoke about her journey from being a Primet student, and also the Deputy Headteacher’s daughter, to going on a top UK Russell Group University and also being a first generation university scholar. She also spoke about the importance of taking the right path for you and, whatever route that might be, that you should always do it with heart.

In addition to Philippa’s inspiring words, staff were joined on stage by six Senior Prefects from Year 11 to present awards to students who have embodied the school’s core values of Progression, Respect, Inclusivity, Motivation, Expressiveness and Togetherness.

Students who progressed to college and apprenticeships after their GCSEs last summer were also presented with subject awards and special awards for contribution, progression and attainment.

Award winners

Guests were entertained throughout the evening by performances of We Go Together from Grease and Revolting Children from Matilda.

Primet Principal, Mrs Pilkington, said: “The newly refurbished Muni provided a fantastic setting to celebrate the achievements of our current and past students. It was great to be able to celebrate the achievements of our Class of 2024 and our current students with so many friends and family.

“Everyone was left feeling incredibly Proud to be Primet after celebrating the achievements of our students and hearing about their aspirations for the future.”