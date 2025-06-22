St. Michael and All Angels charity penalty shootout

On Monday, June 16, all the children at St Michael and All Angels took part in an exciting sponsored penalty shoot-out, raising money for a charity that is particularly close to the headteacher's heart - the "Smiley Smiley Josh Riley Foundation".

This remarkable charity is dedicated to supporting families with young people battling cancer. It has just secured a lodge that is providing free holidays as respite for these families. Their work makes a significant difference during the most challenging of times, and the school was incredibly proud to support their mission. Josh Riley was a cherished member of the Headteacher's family, which makes the cause especially meaningful.

We were joined by Lewis Robinson and his wife Caitlin for this special day. Lewis has been an incredible supporter of the charity, demonstrating extraordinary dedication by raising over £15,000 through cycling to every away game for Blackburn Rovers this season, starting from their home ground.

The day began with Lewis delivering an inspiring whole school assembly, sharing his remarkable journey and the importance of challenging yourself and self belief- two of the school's values.

Leo, Colne FC's mascot, also went in goal!

The penalty shoot-out itself was tremendous fun! Lewis stepped into the goalkeeper position alongside the Headteacher. We also welcomed Leo, the mascot from Colne FC, who also had a go in the nets! Parents and carers joined in the festivities too!

Sara Richardson, Headteacher said: "Events like these not only raise vital funds for worthy causes but also provide our pupils with valuable opportunities to understand the importance of supporting others and making a positive difference in our wider community."