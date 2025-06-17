An 11-year-old Whalley boy is making history in his church.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time in 50 years, St Leonard's Langho is diverging from its Rose Queen tradition by selecting a boy to be the Young People’s Ambassador. The congregation, which currently does not have a vicar in place to lead them, decided to come together and try a “forward-thinking” move by naming George Jackson as its latest ambassador. The role will see George encourage other children to come to church following a drop in the number of youngsters attending. He will also do monthly readings in church, as well as taking part in special services at Christmas and Remembrance Sunday, and the Rose Queen ceremony at Mellor Church.

His mum Emma said: “I am really proud of him, and George is really excited. It’s a wonderful opportunity, and he’s looking forward to making changes to help encourage children to come to church.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George has picked three other youngsters to be part of a church council, which will help him to carry out his duties.

George Jackson is making 50-year history at St Leonard's Langho by becoming the first boy to be named its Young People’s Ambassador.

A Walk of Witness procession will take place on Saturday, July 5th, starting at 11-30am at the Whalley Old Road cul-de-sac near the railway bridge to St Leonard's Langho. It will be followed by a service in church at noon and a family fun day at the church community centre, including stalls, games, a BBQ, live music, and a bouncy castle. Instead of the traditional “crowning”, a teacher from George’s school will present him with a badge during his enrolment as an ambassador.