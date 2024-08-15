St Christopher's CE High School celebrate A-level results day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A day of triumph for St Christopher’s Sixth Form!

Headmaster Mr Jones has the following statement regarding our students A Level success:

“I am delighted with this year’s excellent set of A-level results. It has been a joy to witness the elation amongst so many students who have surpassed our high expectations.

Pupil attainment has been strong in all subject areas, especially in traditional academic courses. I am delighted that once again we achieved virtually a 100% pass rate and that the vast majority of students secured the top A*- C grades.

Group of A-level students receive their results

Taken together the performance of the class of 2024 represent a strong and impressive set of results.

Our students deserve all the praise and acclaim that they will receive and I wish them well, from those who achieved a string of A* and A grades. to those who made great progress and overcame challenging circumstances. They are a wonderful group of well-rounded young people I am thrilled that so many have chosen to continue their studies at prestigious universities such as Cambridge, Durham, Exeter, Lancaster and York, or are preparing to start highly sort after places on degree apprenticeships.

I also want to highlight the dedication and expertise of our talented teachers who have guided and nurtured them through their time in the sixth form and to thank our parents for their unstinting support.

These results help to reinforce St Christopher’s long-standing reputation for academic excellence.”

Below are a few comments from our students on their results.

“Following several years of hard work, resilience and determination from all my teachers, supporters and myself, I am delighted to be a stage closer to achieving my ambition to practice Architecture, in reading for a degree in the subject at Trinity Hall College College, University of Cambridge after gaining A* A A A A.”

Christopher Chilvers (Burnley). Formerly St Christopher’s

“Sixth Form has been a tough journey, but I’m incredibly grateful to all the staff who have supported and helped me to achieve A* A* A, so I can read Law with Criminology at Lancaster University.”

Beth Porter (Burnley). Formerly Blessed Trinity

“The staff from St Christopher’s have been amazing, with a special thanks to Miss Smith, who have helped me get A* A A in my A-levels! I’m now looking forward to taking a Law degree at Newcastle University”

Elizabeth Webster (Barrowford). Formerly Blessed Trinity RC

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at St Christopher’s, the teachers have supported me every step gf the way to help me achieve my. The next step for me is to read Computer Science after achieving A A C.”

Oliver Cran (Barrowford). Formerly St Christopher’s