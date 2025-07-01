Slimming World marks 10 years of fundraising for Pendleside Hospice

Pendleside Hospice is proud to recognise a decade of support from Slimming World groups across Burnley and Pendle, led by long-serving Consultant Janet Barnes, whose commitment to the Hospice and the Corporate Challenge has helped raise £150,126.11 in the last ten years.

Janet has been a Slimming World Consultant for 21 years in Barrowford and has been a dedicated supporter of Pendleside for many years prior to the Corporate Challenge.

However, when our four-month fundraising initiative launched in 2016, Janet saw it as a great opportunity to bring together her fellow Consultants and Slimming World members to focus their summer on fundraising and helping to support our community.

The Corporate Challenge, which runs from 1st of June to 30th of September, invites businesses and organisations across Burnley and Pendle to take part. Each team is given a £50 starter fund, with the simple goal of raising as much money as possible during the four-month period to support patient and family care at Pendleside.

Janet Barnes - Mount Snowdon

“The Challenge gave us the structure we needed,” said Janet. “It’s something the members really look forward to. They know it’s coming back around each year, and many start saving things up in advance, such as raffle prizes, clothing donations and ideas for events. Our Slimming World groups are a community in themselves, and this is a way for us to support the community around us.”

Slimming World’s fundraising efforts have been wide-ranging and hands-on. From skydives, firewalks, and zip wires to triathlons, the Cross Bay Walk, Pendle at Sunrise, and even a virtual walk from John o’ Groats to Land’s End during lockdown, the teams have consistently gone the extra mile. One of their most impactful contributions came when members filled over 1,500 bags with preloved clothing to be donated to Pendleside’s retail shops—a huge effort that gave a significant boost to the Hospice’s retail income.

Another standout success has been the ever-popular “Gingo” nights—gin and bingo events that have become a staple in their fundraising calendar. This year, two Gingo events are planned. One on July 12 at St Catherine’s Community Centre in Burnley, and one on the 19th of August at Colne Rugby Club. Both events are open to the public, and Janet encourages anyone interested in getting in touch to book a place by calling 07791 979 616.

Recently, Janet and her husband Duncan decided to climb Mount Snowdon, and at the last minute, they set up a JustGiving page to raise money for Pendleside Within 24 hours, Janet raised over £600. “I was blown away by how quickly the donations came in,” Janet said. “The generosity of our Slimming World community never fails to amaze me."

Slimming World at Cross-Bay Walk

Janet also believes that the most successful fundraisers are those where people feel involved and get something in return — whether it’s winning a raffle, taking part in a social event like Gingo, or having a go on a football card for a cash prize.

“Fundraising with our groups is always enjoyable,” Janet said. “It’s not about putting pressure on people – it’s about creating events and opportunities they want to be part of. That’s what makes it sustainable. I’d encourage businesses and organisations of all sizes to get involved. There are great networking opportunities, and it’s a real chance to build lasting connections.”

At the end of the Corporate Challenge, we host an awards night to say thank you to our local businesses for taking part. Until last year, Slimming World held the title for ‘Most Raised Overall’ in the Corporate Challenge, having claimed the trophy for several consecutive years. In 2023, Fort Vale Engineering took the top spot—but Janet and her team are aiming to reclaim it in 2025!

Louisa Mayor, Head of Income Generation at Pendleside Hospice, said, “Slimming World’s commitment over the last ten years has been outstanding. They are a perfect example of a local community working together to support the wider community. Janet has built a strong, connected network across Burnley and Pendle that not only raises funds but raises awareness too. We’re incredibly proud to have them involved again this year.”

Slimming World Raise £150,126.11

Pendleside exists to enhance the quality of life for people living in our community with advancing long term and life limiting illnesses, through to end of life and in bereavement. All the money raised through the Corporate Challenge goes directly towards helping Pendleside continue its work in the local area.

If you or your business would like to get involved in the Corporate Challenge this year, there’s still time to get on board! Contact Louisa Mayor on [email protected] for more information.