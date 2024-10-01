Shuttleworth College impress prospective students at their open evening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shuttleworth College were delighted to welcome hundreds of prospective students and their families at their open event on 26th September.

4 students also spoke to the packed atrium: Head Boy & Head Girl, Seb Heywood & Isla Knowles, spoke about their time at Shuttleworth and all the personal development opportunities they have had. Year 7s Bertie and Khadijat relayed how easy their transition from primary school has been and how much they’re enjoying their time in high school already!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Departments across the school put on a variety of activities for the visitors to enjoy. The highlights included a tour of Myths & Legends through the English classrooms, a range of students’ talented performances in Music and Drama, plenty of experiments and practicals in Science, problem solving and coding in Maths & Computing and challenges in Modern Foreign Languages, PE and Humanities!

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applications for Admissions for September 2025 should be made online via Lancashire County Council: https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/children-education-families/schools/apply-for-a-school-place/