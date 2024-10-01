Shuttleworth College impress prospective students at their open evening
4 students also spoke to the packed atrium: Head Boy & Head Girl, Seb Heywood & Isla Knowles, spoke about their time at Shuttleworth and all the personal development opportunities they have had. Year 7s Bertie and Khadijat relayed how easy their transition from primary school has been and how much they’re enjoying their time in high school already!
Departments across the school put on a variety of activities for the visitors to enjoy. The highlights included a tour of Myths & Legends through the English classrooms, a range of students’ talented performances in Music and Drama, plenty of experiments and practicals in Science, problem solving and coding in Maths & Computing and challenges in Modern Foreign Languages, PE and Humanities!
Applications for Admissions for September 2025 should be made online via Lancashire County Council: https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/children-education-families/schools/apply-for-a-school-place/
