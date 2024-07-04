Shop and savour: where retail therapy meets delicious delights
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jackie and Francesca’s Old Rock Café & Cake Shop and The Old Rock Home and Gift Shop Celebrates 1st Anniversary with Special Event Surrounded by Loyal Customers.
The Old Rock Café and Gift Shop, Trawden are thrilled to announce the celebration of its first anniversary, marking a year of remarkable growth and success. To commemorate this milestone, we hosted a special event, warmly surrounded by our loyal and supportive customers who have been instrumental in our journey.
The event was a heartfelt celebration of our achievements over the past year, filled with gratitude and appreciation for the amazing support from our local community. The turnout of our dedicated customers made the occasion truly special, reinforcing the strong bond we share with those who have stood by us from the beginning.
“We couldn’t have been so successful without the amazing support from our local community,” said Francesca & Su. “This celebration is as much about our customers as it is about us. Thank you for your unwavering loyalty and encouragement.”
Since opening our doors, the café and gift shop has strived to provide exceptional customer service and quality products fostering a sense of community and commitment. Our first-year success story is a testament to the hard work of our team and the steadfast support of our customers.
As we look forward to many more years of serving our community, we remain dedicated to delivering the highest quality and maintaining the trust and satisfaction of our valued customers.
Thank you to everyone who has been a part of our journey. Here’s to many more years of success and community spirit!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.