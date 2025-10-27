Shipley MP visits Proportional Representation campaign street stall in Saltaire

On Saturday, October 25, Anna Dixon MP (Shipley, Labour) visited a street stall held in Saltaire – the Victorian model village and UNESCO World Heritage Site located in the Shipley council ward and parliamentary constituency – by Make Votes Matter, the Proportional Representation (PR) advocacy group.

A cross-party organisation, MVM argues that the First Past The Post (FPTP) system currently used for Westminster elections distorts public opinion, leaves millions feeling unrepresented, and increases the risk of political volatility as voters seek more options beyond the two major parties. They further argue that single-party government, a benefit of FPTP according to its defenders, is no longer guaranteed – as seen in 2010 and 2017 – or popular.

The British Social Attitudes survey found that 60% of Britons favour electoral reform and 53% favour coalition governments. With democratic reform legislation such as Sarah Olney’s Elections Bill and the Government’s own English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill progressing through Parliament, campaigners believe that now is the time for change.

Held opposite the Grade II listed Victoria Hall, the street stall took place during the first day of the Winter Saltaire Makers’ Fair hosted there, showcasing art, craft and design for sale or commission by makers from across the UK.

Anna Dixon visiting MVM's street stall outside the Salt Building

Anna Dixon, an All-Party Parliamentary Group for Fair Elections member and vocal advocate for electoral reform within Labour, said: “The need for reform to our electoral system is now more important and urgent than ever. Far too many people feel their votes don’t matter and that their views aren't represented in Parliament.

“Proportional representation would help us create a more collaborative political environment, especially during a time of significant division.

“This Labour Government has made good progress on electoral reform, such as lowering the voting age to 16, ending hereditary peers, and abolishing the first-past-the-post system for Mayoral and PPC elections. However, I will continue to push the government to take further and faster action.”

She thanked MVM and the stall’s participants for campaigning in Saltaire, saying that “After decades of campaigning, it feels like PR is closer than ever”.

Victoria Hall, Saltaire

Other MPs with seats in the Bradford borough were also invited. Judith Cummins (Bradford South, Labour) was unable to attend the event or comment on electoral reform primarily due to her role as Deputy Speaker, one that mandates impartiality. While the offices of Naz Shah (Bradford West, Labour) and Imran Hussain (Bradford East, Labour) did not get back in touch with MVM, the office of Robbie Moore (Keighley & Ilkley, Conservative) could not be reached.

Bradford Councillors from across the political spectrum have shared their views on PR with MVM. Martin Love (Shipley, Green) speaking on his – and his colleagues’ Kevin Warnes and Anna Watson – behalf said that they all support PR. He personally said that “the current outdated electoral system needs reforming urgently in order to make our society truly democratic”, citing the 2024 election’s disproportionate results, and commented “how can we call it democracy when a party with barely a third of the votes gets nearly two-thirds of the seats?”

Alun Griffiths (Idle & Thackley, Lib Dem) said that he has supported electoral reform for fifty years, favouring Single Transferable Voting since attending a lecture by now Lib Dem life peer Mike German. Griffiths went on to say that it is “needed now more than ever”.

Ralph Berry (Wibsey, Labour), a supporter of PR for forty years, said that it was an ‘essential part of renewing our democracy’ and commented that the proposal to restore Supplementary Voting (SV) for metro mayors and PCC elections was a “small sign of hope”.

MVM campaigners canvassing

MVM campaigners encouraged residents of and visitors to Saltaire to support two petitions. One on the UK Parliament website calls for the adoption of PR in time for the next general election. Having achieved 10,000 signatures, the Government via the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government responded saying that there were ‘no plans to change the voting system’ but conceding that FPTP is ‘not perfect’. While 100,000 signatures are required for a parliamentary debate to be considered, the petition has garnered over 46,000 at time of writing and is due to expire on 13 December.

The other on Change.org calls for the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 or Sky to hold a televised debate on Westminster’s electoral system. It argues that a dedicated debate can better educate the public about how voting works in the UK and act as a more open and participatory forum for discussing electoral reform.

MVM’s street stall coincided with Lucy Powell’s election as Deputy Labour Leader, defeating Bridget Phillipson by 14,000 votes albeit on a turnout of 16.6 per cent. Powell has previously said that she was ‘personally for, kind of, looking at electoral reform-type stuff’. Her candidacy was endorsed by the Constituency Labour Parties of Shipley – Dixon’s local party – and thirteen out of sixteen Lancashire seats including Burnley.

If you want to learn more about PR, you can find out about the systems used in the UK at https://makevotesmatter.org.uk/proportional-representation.