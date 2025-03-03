Shadow Minister tours hi-tech engineering and biotechnology facilities on University visit

The Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology has visited The University of Manchester’s Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre (GEIC) which specialises in the rapid development and scale-up of graphene and other 2D materials applications.

Alan Mak was met by Professor James Baker, CEO of Graphene@Manchester, who guided him around the multi-million-pound engineering facility including an opportunity to inspect the prototype space habitat system which uses advanced materials such as graphene-enhanced composites.

The Conservative MP for Havant, also dropped into the dedicated laboratory to view examples of 3D-printed scale models, AI and robotic technologies.

The second stage of his trip, organised by Policy@Manchester, focused on the Manchester Institute of Biotechnology (MIB) where he was greeted by Professor Aline Miller, Professor of Biomolecular Engineering, who also serves as Director of the University Innovation Academy and Director of the North West Industrial Biotechnology Innovation Catalyst.

Professor Anthony Green (left), Alan Mak MP (centre, left), Professor Aline Miller (centre, right) and Dr Rosalind Le Feuvre (right) in one of the laboratories inside the Manchester Institute of Biotechnology

Mr Mak met with academics, including Director of the MIB, Professor Anthony Green, and Director of Operations, Dr Rosalind Le Feuvre, and toured the MIB which is an internationally recognised hub that specialises in developing disruptive bio based technologies that will support the transition away from petrochemicals to more sustainable solutions.

Professor James Baker said: “The University of Manchester is rightly known as the home of graphene where researchers first isolated it more than two decades ago and is the world’s first breakthrough 2D material.

“It was terrific to welcome the Shadow Secretary of State to the GEIC and brief him on our ongoing research, which is currently focused on six application areas to rapidly accelerate the development and commercialisation of new graphene technologies.

“We look forward to keeping him updated on future innovations.”

Professor Aline Miller said: “The MIB was established in 2006 to facilitate cross-disciplinary research to develop new biotechnologies that have applications in human health, the energy economy, food security and the environment.

“We are home to over 40 research groups who lead a portfolio of pioneering research projects that continue to advance our knowledge and uses of biotechnology. This research is helping to drive the UK's strategic development of biomanufacturing, specifically in the areas of pharmaceuticals, value-added chemicals, advanced materials, and next-generation biofuels. We are one of Europe’s leading industry interfaced institutes with partnerships with some of the world’s lead companies and we have spun out we deep tech companies in recent years.”

“It was a pleasure to provide Mr Mak with an overview of our work and gain an insight into his thoughts on what we do.”

Alan Mak MP said: “It was excellent to see at first-hand how the Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre (GEIC) enables the rapid development and scale-up of graphene.”

“It was fascinating to learn more about the research happening at The Manchester Institute for Biotechnology and the real-world applications in human health, the energy economy, food security and the environment.”

“My discussions with Professor James Baker and Professor Aline Miller were particularly informative, and relevant to my brief as Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology.”

“The two facilities reinforce Manchester’s position as a globally leading knowledge-base where innovation thrives.”

“Through Policy@Manchester, I look forward to keeping in close touch with the latest research at the University in the months ahead.”