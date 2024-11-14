Service to remember loved ones
Music and quiet reflection will be on offer at St Peter's Church in Burnley on Sunday.
The church is opening its doors to everyone at the free event on November 17, to allow people to remember those they have lost.
Starting at 6 pm, the 40-minute service will feature music by John Tavener and Gabriel Faure, sung by the church choir, as well as an opportunity to light a candle and for quiet reflection.
Admission is free and parking is available in the school yard on Rawcliffe Street, with disabled parking in the church grounds.