Service to remember loved ones

Music and quiet reflection will be on offer at a free event at St Peter's Church in Burnley.
The church is opening its doors to everyone on Sunday, November 20th, to allow people to remember those they have lost.
Starting at 6 p.m. , the 40 minute service will feature music by John Tavener and Gabriel Faure, sung by the church choir, as well as an opportunity to light a candle and for quiet reflection.
Admission is free and parking is available in the school yard on Rawcliffe Street, with disabled parking in the church grounds.