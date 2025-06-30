Seeking photographers & models for ‘Hill & High Fashion’: Free photography workshop set against the scenery of Pendle Hill

Local photographers and models are being sought to join acclaimed fashion photographer and director Quinn Lovero for a free one-day editorial photography workshop on Saturday, July 19 around Pendle Hill, focusing on attitude and composition in fashion photography.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set against the iconic backdrop of Pendle Hill, this workshop will create today’s “postcards” of countryside life, combining high-fashion editorial photography with authentic documentation of rural people and places.

Images from the workshop will be displayed as part of the new Pendle Hill Museum’s first exhibition, WORK/LIFE, funded by Historic England’s Everyday Heritage programme and launching in autumn 2025. The workshop is being delivered by local media arts company Sairo, based in Clitheroe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants will learn to use Pendle Hill’s distinctive buildings and dramatic natural landscapes to create compelling images.

Hill and high photography workshop at pendle hill

Simon Cronshaw of Pendle Hill Museum CIC says: “The WORK/LIFE exhibition explores how Pendle Hill has been a popular leisure destination for many generations of workers, and this photography workshop brings us right up to date to capture what rural leisure looks like today.

“Normally images of Pendle Hill are all about capturing its stunning landscape. This workshop instead turns the lens onto its people, and the many ways in which we enjoy the countryside today.”

Facilitator Quinn Lovero is an Argentinian-born, London-based creative who works at the intersection of fashion and culture, combining striking visuals with deep cultural insight. Having collaborated with global brands like Adidas and Air Jordan, and contributed to influential platforms such as The Face and Culted, Quinn brings a unique perspective that bridges fashion with compelling cultural narratives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The workshop combines historical appreciation with contemporary editorial fashion photography techniques. Working in partnership with local Lancashire brand LANX, models will wear authentic regional fashion products to showcase how local craftsmanship integrates with high-fashion editorial work.

Full details of the workshop and how photographers and models can apply are available on the Pendle Hill Museum website at https://www.pendlehillmuseum.org/workshop/