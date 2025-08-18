School uniform hub adds extra drop-in date due to demand from struggling families

A school uniform hub has added an additional date to its drop-in calendar following demand from families facing financial pressures ahead of the new academic year starting. The Salvation Army in Clitheroe saw its annual school uniform hub open day return last week and has found demand so high this year that it will hold another drop-in on Friday, August 22, from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at its church and community centre on Lowergate, Clitheroe.

New and pre-loved school uniform items will be available covering all ages, and all seasons. Anyone can access the uniform hub, which services the main schools across Clitheroe, with all items available free of charge thanks to clothing donations from local schools, businesses and members of the Clitheroe community and with more people than ever being pushed into poverty, The Salvation Army is seeing demand higher than in previous years.

Elizabeth Smith, church leader of The Salvation Army in Clitheroe said: “Our uniform hub has been running for a few years now, and this year we have seen demand increase from families really struggling to make ends meet as household bills and high food prices continue to push budgets to the limit. Our recent drop-in was a huge success, and we supported a lot of people with both new and pre-loved uniform in great condition, but we know there are more people that we can help and so are pleased to add an extra date to the drop-in.

“In recent years we have found that many people are living day-to-day, wage packet to wage packet and funding brand new school uniforms isn’t a key priority, although school uniform is essential, and when families have more than one child to provide for, uniform costs can climb into hundreds of pounds, an amount that many simply don’t have.

“Our uniform hub is here to ease the financial burden for the families who might struggle to buy uniforms; already budgeting to keep roofs over their children’s heads and food in their tummies, sadly brand new school uniform doesn’t come into the budget and so we are here to bridge that gap.”

The uniform hub is a cost-effective alternative to buying new school uniforms and offers the basics of shirts, polo tops, trousers and skirts, but also carries extras such as sportswear, blazers and jumpers as well as some branded items for schools in the area.

Elizabeth added: “Our Uniform Hub provides good quality pre-loved school uniforms and people are welcome to take what they need, and we encourage others to leave what they no longer use. Our focus is on helping all families facing the practical and financial challenge that modern life brings.”

Donations of pre-loved and new school uniforms are welcome, accommodating all schools within Clitheroe, and can be donated at the charity shop within the community centre. For people that wish to support but don’t have any school uniform to give, financial donations can be made via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tsa-community-support-000065.

For people who can’t attend the open day, they can call The Salvation Army direct on 07709 352 383 to request uniform items. Emails can also be sent to [email protected].