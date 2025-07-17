Saddle Up for Summer in Burnley! HAPPA’s Packed Calendar of Family Fun & Equine Adventures

This summer, HAPPA (Horses and Ponies Protection Association) is inviting families, animal lovers and adventure seekers to a season of unforgettable fun at Shores Hey Farm in Briercliffe, Burnley. Running from July through to September, the jam-packed calendar promises hands-on experiences, family-friendly entertainment and educational activities. All in support of HAPPA’s vital work rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming horses and ponies.

What’s On This Summer:

Wild West Trail (19th July – 31st August, 11 am – 4 pm) The horses have gone wild on the ranch! Grab your boots and chaps, saddle up and help keep our horses happy and healthy on this interactive themed trail.

Pony Grooming Sessions (Tuesdays: 22nd July, 29th July, 5th, 12th, 19th & 26th August, 11 am – 3 pm) Perfect for ages 4+, these sessions allow visitors to meet and groom one of HAPPA's gentle horses under the guidance of expert staff.

Own a Pony Day (23rd July, 26th July, 6th August, 20th August & 23rd August, 10 am – 3 pm) A special experience for children aged 6–16 to learn the ins and outs of pony care and build a bond with one of our residents.

Woof Shack (3rd August, 11 am – 12:30 pm) A sociable gathering for dogs and their humans. A great way to make new furry friends!

Festival of the Horse (16th August, 11 am – 4 pm) Burnley's first-ever Festival of the Horse will feature thrilling demonstrations, expert equine talks and fun for the whole family.

Wild West Fun Day (30th August, 11 am – 4 pm) The farm transforms into a Wild West frontier! Enjoy themed games, entertainment, competitions and activities for all ages.

Family Silent Disco (30th August, 6 pm – 9 pm) Round off the summer holidays with a silent disco suitable for the whole family. Choose from three music channels and dance the night away!

Steak Night at The HAPPA Café (Friday 2nd August, from 6:30 pm)

(Friday 2nd August, from 6:30 pm) A delicious evening out for grown-ups! Enjoy a relaxing night in the HAPPA Café with your choice of locally sourced steaks, a full menu of sides, sauces and desserts, and the option to bring your own bottle. Pre-booking essential — more details at happa.org.uk.

For full event listings and bookings, visit: www.happa.org.uk/events

More Than Just a Day Out

While visiting Shores Hey Farm, guests can enjoy refreshments at the HAPPA Café, open daily from 9 am to 3:30 pm, offering a delicious menu of light bites, hot meals, cakes and Walling’s Ice Cream. The HAPPA Direct Shop is also open, with a fantastic range of gifts, toys and equestrian essentials, both new and pre-loved.

Dog-Friendly All Summer

HAPPA is proud to be a truly dog-friendly venue, with water bowls, shaded rest areas and cooling mats provided throughout the farm to keep your four-legged friends comfortable and welcome.

Free Entry for HAPPA Members and Sponsors

Supporters of HAPPA make a real difference and receive great benefits too! HAPPA Members and Sponsors enjoy free entry to Shores Hey Farm all year round, making it even easier to visit often and support equine welfare. To become a Member or Sponsor and for full details of all the benefits, visit: www.happa.org.uk/support-us

Sarah Arthur, HAPPA’s Chief Executive Officer, says “This summer is shaping up to be one of our best yet. Every visit and event help us raise awareness of our mission while offering families a unique way to connect with horses and ponies. We’re so excited to welcome new and returning visitors to Shores Hey Farm, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

Plan Your Visit

Entry to Shores Hey Farm is just £6 per adult (16+) and £1 per child (1+), with each activity priced individually. Tickets can be booked online at www.happa.org.uk/events or purchased at Reception on the day.

Join us this summer for a season of smiles, saddle-ups and special memories. Only at HAPPA!