Rotary, Round Table and Santa say thank you!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Clitheroe Rotarians, together with friends of Rotary, Ribblesdale Rotary and Clitheroe Round Table worked together to raise funds and have a little seasonal fun during December.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Activities included two weeks of touring the streets of Clitheroe and surrounding villages, along with RC Ribblesdale and Clitheroe Round Table, with Santa on his sleigh and supported by teams of elves.

This raised the magnificent sum of over £9,000 and for the first time, a QR code was used making donation easy for those without cash. Parents could also track Santas progress through the town and villages using our tracker app.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also, a first was a Santa dash around the pubs of Clitheroe, where he was well received. Santa Team Leader, John Spencer, reports that all the funds collected via Santa, will be distributed to local uniformed and other groups involving children and young people. Our thanks also go to Sainsburys, Tesco and Aldi Supermarkets, who hosted Santa and his sleigh on their carparks.

Children, in Ukraine, receiving shoe boxes full of presents from children in Clitheroe.

Another first was our Memory Tree, the idea of Rotarian Graham Borley. This was located in Dawsons Department Store in Clitheroe. Graham reports that this new initiative was a great success with many people adding cards to the tree in memory of loved ones and donating. Our thanks to Dawsons and we hope to continue the memory tree in the years ahead.

We also held our annual three-day collection at Booths store in Clitheroe raising over £1,700 our thanks to the shoppers and Management at Booths.

Finally, Children at Saint Michael and St. John's and Saint James's schools in Clitheroe, joined Rotarians in putting together over 130 shoe boxes containing gifts for children in Ukraine. These were delivered in time for Christmas to Ukraine by International Aid Trust, who have supplied photographs of children receiving their gifts in the Donetsk region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you to all the children and families who donated over the festive season. We are also looking for more volunteer helpers to collect and drivers who can tow for next Christmas. If you would like to help and have some fun, please get in touch via https://www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/membershipenquiry.php?ClubID=1150 There is no need to join, we would just appreciate some more help to raise funds for local charities.