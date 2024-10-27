Rotary returns to Clitheroe Market
Clitheroe Market stall 26th October 2024Thank you for your magnificent support.We've been missed! Many people asking when we’re back again and others asking for items to be collected as they can’t carry them.
Many coats, 15 sacks full, at least 10 sewing machines one a collectors item one still in its wrappers from new.
That takes our total to over 130 in two years. So many spectacles, mobile phones & chargers, numerous garden and garage/DIY tools.
The ‘Water Survival Box’ attracted some interest so we made our presence felt. Thanks to all volunteers but mostly to our community who seem to value our efforts. Hope to be able to get back to more first Saturday in the month collections next year.