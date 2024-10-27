Rotary returns to Clitheroe Market

By David Bleazard
Contributor
Published 27th Oct 2024, 10:35 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 11:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
And the community supported us

Clitheroe Market stall 26th October 2024Thank you for your magnificent support.We've been missed! Many people asking when we’re back again and others asking for items to be collected as they can’t carry them.

Many coats, 15 sacks full, at least 10 sewing machines one a collectors item one still in its wrappers from new.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That takes our total to over 130 in two years. So many spectacles, mobile phones & chargers, numerous garden and garage/DIY tools.

Rotarians at work in ClitheroeRotarians at work in Clitheroe
Rotarians at work in Clitheroe

The ‘Water Survival Box’ attracted some interest so we made our presence felt. Thanks to all volunteers but mostly to our community who seem to value our efforts. Hope to be able to get back to more first Saturday in the month collections next year.

Related topics:DIY
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice