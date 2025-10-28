Rotary Memory Tree: Remembering loved ones in a different way

Memory Tree in Booths, Clitheroe

Would you like to remember loved ones, and help a local charity?

Clitheroe Rotary has a 'Memory Tree' located inside Booth's Clitheroe until Friday October 31.

Just come along, write a memorial card, and tie it to the tree. If you would like to make a donation via cash or card, thank you.

Thank you for those who have donated coats to Wrap Up East Lancashire, which has now closed for this year. We are now sorting and packing the coats you donated. To date the number is 1,124 with lots still to pack.