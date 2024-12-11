Rotary Memory Tree
Remembering your loved ones at Christmas.
Clitheroe Rotary, in conjunction with Dawsons Department Store, Clitheroe, will be featuring a Memory Tree for the first time this year.From December 21st. and right up to Christmas Eve, you can attach a message remembering a loved one, to the Memory Tree in Dawsons Store.
Cards will be provided for you to write you message on and are ready to hang on the tree.
All we ask is a donation of your choice to go to local charities supported by Rotary.A Merry Christmas from Rotary and thank you for supporting all our initiatives during 2024.