Rossendale Resident set to Tackle Lancashire Three Towers and walk 32 miles for a Local Charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Emma Taylor, a long-time resident of Rossendale, is gearing up for an extraordinary challenge: the Lancashire Three Towers walk. On April 27th, Emma will embark on a 32-mile trek, guided by Abigail’s Trails, conquering Peel Tower in Ramsbottom, Jubilee Tower in Darwen, and Rivington Pike in Chorley.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This ambitious undertaking is more than just a personal milestone for Emma, who turns 49 this year. “I wanted to do this walk for a couple of reasons,” Emma explained. “One being that I turn 49 this year and fancied setting myself a personal challenge to see out my forties. The other is that I want to try and raise as much money as I can for a local charity and make my miles count, beyond just for myself.”

Emma's choice of charity is Positive Action in the Community (PAC), a vital organisation serving East Lancashire. “I moved to Rossendale nearly 20 years ago and it is very much my adopted home. So it was important to me that I found a charity with strong roots in East Lancashire and PAC is the perfect fit. It’s a real privilege to be raising money for them and I hope I do them proud.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PAC works tirelessly to support vulnerable individuals in the community, addressing critical issues such as youth homelessness, domestic abuse, and mental health challenges. Their work provides essential support and resources to thousands of local people each year.

Emma Taylor from Rossendale

The Lancashire Three Towers challenge, organised by Abigail’s Trails, is a demanding feat that requires both physical and mental resilience. Abigail from Abigail’s Trails said, “We are thrilled to be guiding Emma and others on this incredible journey. The Three Towers challenge is a testament to the strength and determination of those who take it on, and it’s inspiring to see Emma using this opportunity to support such a worthy cause.”

Claire Bennett, CEO of Positive Action in the Community, expressed her gratitude: “We are incredibly grateful to Emma for choosing PAC as her beneficiary. Her dedication and commitment to this challenge will make a significant difference in the lives of those we support. The funds raised will enable us to continue providing vital services to our community's most vulnerable members. Emma’s support also helps us to increase the awareness of PAC; and I would encourage the Rossendale community to get behind her walk and her fundraising campaign to create a positive impact on PAC’s charitable mission.

Support Emma’s incredible effort by donating to her JustGiving page: https://bit.ly/Emma-PAC Every contribution will help PAC continue its vital work in East Lancashire.

About Positive Action in the Community (PAC):

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Positive Action in the Community (PAC) is a local charity dedicated to supporting vulnerable individuals and families in East Lancashire. Through a range of services and initiatives, PAC addresses critical issues such as youth homelessness, domestic abuse, and mental health challenges, providing essential support and resources to those in need.

About Abigail’s Trails:

Abigail’s Trails offers professional guided walking experiences, showcasing the beauty of the Lancashire countryside. With a focus on connection, education and enjoyment, Abigail’s Trails provides guided walks with qualified leaders, for individuals and groups of all abilities. For more information, visit: https://abigailstrails.co.uk/.