Rossendale Council confirms bold regeneration vision with major Bacup development

Rossendale Borough Council is driving forward ambitious regeneration plans across the Valley, in line with its Valley Plan priority of creating a thriving local economy through the regeneration of its town centres, with work set to begin on the transformative redevelopment of the former Bacup Regal Cinema and snooker hall, delivering a key milestone in the town's exciting future.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the comprehensive Bacup 2040 Vision, this landmark project will see the creation of five modern industrial units in a new two-storey commercial development, providing valuable space for local businesses and start-ups while supporting economic growth, attracting investment, and creating jobs.

The site, which occupies a highly visible position at one of the main gateways into Bacup, represents a significant opportunity within the council's wider strategic ambitions to revitalise the town and ensure it thrives for future generations. Having stood unused for more than 20 years, its redevelopment marks a transformative moment for both the town and the broader regeneration programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This innovative scheme, led by B&E Boys in partnership with the Council, demonstrates the proactive approach being taken to unlock opportunities and deliver meaningful change. The collaboration reflects a strong commitment to working with private sector partners to bring key sites back into productive use and turn ambitious vision into tangible results.

CGI

The regeneration of the former Regal began with early viability studies and was shaped by proposals developed under the Bacup High Street Heritage Action Zone (HS HAZ) - a four-year project funded by Historic England. The site was identified early on as a key opportunity for long-term change, and although it could not be grant-funded through the programme, it remained central to the vision for Bacup's regeneration.

Rossendale and Darwen MP Andy MacNae said: "This is a strong example of how long-term vision, patient partnership work and targeted investment can unlock meaningful change. The Regal has been a visible symbol of decline for far too long; this redevelopment will not only transform the site but also send a clear message that Bacup is moving forward with ambition and purpose."

Julie Griffiths from Historic England added: "Working with our partners at the Council and in the local community, the Bacup High Street Heritage Action Zone and its legacy has delivered transformative change, breathing new life into this historic town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While we're sorry for the loss of the Regal Cinema within this programme, we're confident that solid foundations have been laid for the ongoing regeneration of the town that honours Bacup's rich heritage."

CGI

Bacup Councillor Andrew Walmsley said: "This is a proud moment for Bacup and a clear sign of the momentum we're building across Rossendale.

"While the Regal holds fond memories for many, its long-term decline has been difficult to ignore. By bringing this important site back into use, we're not only improving the appearance of a key route into the town but also delivering on our Bacup 2040 Vision—creating spaces for business, supporting jobs, and building a brighter future.

"This project is a great example of how we're working strategically with the private sector to deliver real, lasting benefits for the town."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This development is part of a broader programme of regeneration across Rossendale, where major investments are underway to improve town centres, attract new businesses, and create places where people want to live, work and visit. The Regal site redevelopment marks another key milestone in delivering on that ambition.