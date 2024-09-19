Rosebud senior appointment reflects new emphasis on Lancashire early-stage businesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire’s long-standing business loans provider, Rosebud, has announced a new senior appointment.

Martin Emmott, who has over 25 years’ experience working in the banking and finance sector across the North West, has been appointed as Fund Manager.

Most recently having worked for the challenger bank Aldermore, Martin is tasked with re-focusing Rosebud’s activities to specifically help more early-stage and growing Lancashire businesses who require debt finance to enable them to prosper.

Martin Emmott, Fund Manager, Rosebud

In addition, Martin and the Rosebud team will help customers access additional support services - and potential co-funding opportunities - as part of a wider Rosebud offer.

Commenting on his appointment, Martin Emmott said: “Anyone who has worked in the North West’s financial services industry is familiar with the Rosebud name. It’s reputation for having backed many successful Lancashire businesses after they’d been turned down by mainstream lenders is well known, and it’s a highly respected brand.

“I’m therefore relishing the chance to use Rosebud’s depth of experience, expertise, and local knowledge, to help more early-stage and growing Lancashire companies across all sectors fulfil their potential.”

Rosebud, which was established in 1986, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lancashire County Council.

Aidy Riggott, Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Growth at Lancashire County Council, said: “For over 35 years, Rosebud has played a key role in supporting Lancashire’s businesses; responding to challenges and maximising opportunities to support our entrepreneurs, create new jobs, and drive economic prosperity.

“While those guiding principles remain the same, the nature of Lancashire’s economy is changing, which is why Rosebud is now putting more emphasis on supporting early-stage companies and businesses looking to scale. Martin’s appointment, the widening service offer, are all part of that new focus.

“In addition, Rosebud’s recalibrated approach is aligned to Lancashire County Council’s overarching economic strategy, especially in areas such as facilitating more innovation-led growth.”

Rosebud recently revealed that in the last five years its loans to Lancashire businesses have helped to create 1,164 jobs across the county. In addition, in the last four years, over 60% of Rosebud loans have been made to returning Rosebud clients.