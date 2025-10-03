Ring Stones recognised nationally

2025 Considerate Constructors Scheme Grand Gala Awards nomination.

Construction company Ring Stones has been shortlisted at the 2025 Considerate Constructors Scheme Grand Gala Awards.

The Burnley-based construction company, which stood out of an exceptional field of entries for its excellence, innovation, and impact on the construction industry, have been shortlisted in the Climate Champion Award category.

This year’s Gala awards celebrates the people, projects, and companies raising the bar across the built environment. Whether it’s innovative thinking, extraordinary leadership, or transformative community work - the Grand Gala recognises those shaping the future of construction for the better.

James Macaree, Executive Director of Ring Stones, spoke of his pride following the recognition, saying: “"Being shortlisted in the Climate Champion category is an incredible honour for Ring Stones.

“It shows how much we value sustainability, and how we can all have a big environmental impact, irrelevant of size, through the works we deliver in construction.

“We are proud to be recognised for building responsibly, protecting the environment, and working towards a greener future for our communities.”

Winners will be revealed at the awards ceremony which takes place at the Natural History Museum on 21 November.