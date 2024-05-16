Ribblesdale's secondary site unveils the newly refurbished library in grand opening celebration

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Ribblesdale community are proud to announce the grand opening of its newly refurbished library, marking a significant milestone in the school's commitment to providing an exceptional learning environment for its pupils.

After a year-long transformation fuelled by a substantial investment of three-quarters of a million pounds, the library has emerged as a state-of-the-art learning resource, poised to inspire and empower the next generation.

The revamped library boasts six distinct learning zones meticulously designed to cater to the diverse needs and interests of pupils. Including research areas, a captivating double-height atrium, mezzanine floor, elite gaming suite and ‘Cafe du Monde’ - a vibrant languages café, every corner of the library exudes innovation and opportunity!

To commemorate this momentous occasion, the Ribblesdale community and their special guests were honoured to be joined by widely acclaimed poet Tony Walsh, who cut the ribbon and officially opened the doors to a world of endless possibilities for our staff and pupils.

Staff and pupils of Ribblesdale School and special guests

Tony Walsh holds a special place in the hearts of many, particularly in Manchester, where his stirring poem "This Is The Place" resonated deeply with the community, serving as a poignant tribute to all those impacted by the horror of the 2017 Manchester Arena attack. His presence at our library opening underscores the power of words to unite, heal, and inspire positive change.

The refurbished library stands as a testament to our unwavering belief in the transformative power of reading and words. It is not merely a physical space but a vibrant hub of knowledge, creativity and discovery where pupils can cultivate their passions, expand their horizons, and embark on a lifelong journey of learning.