Ribblesdale School applauds year 11 pupils’ examination success on results day

Staff and governors at Ribblesdale School are once again delighted to see just how much their Year 11 pupils have achieved.

Headteacher, Anne-Marie Horrocks paid tribute to the pupils. “All of our pupils have great cause to celebrate their fantastic achievements, as demonstrated by the increase in both the school’s average attainment score and the numbers of pupils achieving grade 5 and above in English and maths. There are also some outstanding individual results, with several pupils averaging grade 8 and 9 ‘across the board’ and others achieving progress scores of three grades or more above their predicted outcomes.”

Mrs Horrocks went on to praise pupils’ resilience and determination. “The success of our pupils is the well-deserved reward for the effort and application they have demonstrated to their studies over the course of the last two years, and just testament to their determination and hard work. There is no doubt that our young people have made the most of their time at Ribblesdale School, used their talents to the full and are now ready and raring to go for the next phase of their education or training!”

On behalf of the governors and school leadership team, Mrs Horrocks also extended heartfelt thanks to the school’s wider community. “We pay tribute to our parents and carers for their steadfast support over the years and to the hard work of Ribblesdale’s dedicated staff in supporting a cohort of whom we are all very proud … and, of course, we wish our wonderful pupils all the very best for the future!”