Ribble Valley Ride is different gear for charity Rosemere

This year’s Ribble Valley Ride cycle sportive in June raised £4,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Hundreds of cyclists from throughout the North West participated in the annual event, which is organised and run by the Rotary Clubs of Accrington and Clitheroe and which this year had sponsorship from Ribble Cycles, Rufus Carr Ltd and Heidelberg Materials.

Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We are very grateful to be the main charity beneficiary of this fantastic sportive, which is so well established in the region’s cycling calendar. It has supported us since it launched back in 2015. Over this time and including this year’s donation, the ride has contributed an amazing more than £60,000 towards our projects so benefitted thousands of local cancer patients.”

Founded by Clitheroe businessman and keen cyclist Bill Honeywell, the Ribble Valley Ride has already been diaried to return next year on Sunday, 8th June.

Ribble Valley Ride founder Bill Honeywell presents Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s Sue Swire with the Ribble Valley Ride 2024 donation

It will offer its usual three routes option – the 25 mile “Enthusiast” route, the 50 mile “Expert” course and the 75 mile “Elite” ride. For further information, visit https://www.ribblevalleyride.org

As well as supporting Rosemere Cancer Foundation, the ride’s profits also support Rotary Great Britain and Ireland.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at Burnley General Teaching and the Royal Blackburn Hospitals.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free.

For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk