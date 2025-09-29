Return of Skipton Community Giving Scheme where the Burnley community can vote to support three local causes

Skipton Building Society has announced the return of its annual Community Giving scheme – an initiative that empowers the local community to vote for one of three local charities to receive a share of vital funding.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of a wider £164,000 donation across the Society’s 82 branches, the scheme will see 246 charities receive support to help them continue their work in communities across the UK. In each location, three charities, all nominated by members of the public, have been shortlisted to receive funding.

In the Burnley area, the three shortlisted charities are:

Pendleside Hospice – Pendleside Hospice provides specialist palliative care for people with life-limiting illnesses and offers support to their families and carers, focusing on enhancing quality of life by addressing physical, psychological, social, and spiritual needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous Skipton Community Scheme recipients

Penine Lancashire Community Farm – Pennine Lancashire Community Farm uses outdoor spaces, such as community gardens and farms, to promote social cohesion, sustainability, and economic wellbeing in areas of high deprivation in Burnley and Pendle. They achieve this by providing volunteering opportunities, educational activities focused on gardening and self-sufficiency, and holiday programs, creating a vibrant hub for community engagement and learning.

New neighbours together – New Neighbours Together is the name of a Burnley-based charity that offers welcome, support, and friendship to asylum seekers and refugees, providing practical assistance, ESOL classes, and a safe space for people from different backgrounds to connect and share cultures and experiences. They organise social activities and events to promote integration and understanding within the Burnley community.

From Monday 8 September to Friday 3 October, customers visiting the Skipton branch in Burnley will be invited to cast their vote for the charity they’d most like to support. Based on the number of votes received, each charity will receive a donation from Skipton:

1st place: £1,000

2nd place: £600

3rd place: £400

Now in its third year, Skipton’s Community Giving scheme has already donated over £330,000, supporting more than 700 grassroots charities and community groups across the country, many of which may otherwise struggle to secure funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abi Haythornthwaite, Group Social Impact Senior Specialist at Skipton, said: At Skipton, we’re passionate about supporting the local communities where our members live and work. The Community Giving scheme allows us to shine a light on smaller charities that make a big difference, and gives our members the power to influence where our funding goes. We’re proud to continue this initiative and excited to see the positive impact it will bring to communities like Burnley.

Each year, Skipton donates 1% of its pre-tax Group profit to charitable causes that align with its values. In addition to Community Giving, the Society also supports national charity partners including Age UK, National Energy Action, and Refuge.

To vote or learn more, visit the Skipton Building Society branch in Burnley.