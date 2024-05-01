Residents gather to remember how Clitheroe looked in years gone by

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over 95 people enjoyed a splendid evening in the village hall with a trip down memory lane. It evoked so many lovely memories from childhood and exclamations of surprise at how Clitheroe & the Ribble Valley looked in the 1900s.

Thank you to all who came, helped and made the evening such a success.

Most of all our gratitude goes to Mark & his family, the current keepers of the photograph collection who entertained us by his engaging presentation.We are also indebted to Mark’s great grandfather who commissioned the photographs from Edmunson Buck whose hobby has been valued by generations since.Thank you to all those who provided prizes for the raffle and to Riverside Catering for their delicious food.