Reporting Back: Oliver Ryan MP for Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield

This week is Armed Forces Week, and I want to begin by offering my sincere thanks. Thank you to all those currently serving, to our veterans, cadets, and the families who support them. Your discipline, resilience, and sense of duty are a true inspiration. The freedoms we enjoy today would not be possible without the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces, both past and present.

In Parliament, I was honoured to represent Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield at the Armed Forces Flag Raising Service, a moment to reflect on the generations who have served and the importance of continuing to support our Armed Forces community.

I also had the privilege of meeting with those leading a campaign for a proper national memorial to the Photo Reconnaissance Unit (PRU), an unsung group of heroes from the Second World War. Formed in 1939, the PRU consisted of around 1,700 men who flew mostly unarmed Spitfires deep behind enemy lines to gather vital intelligence.

A further 600 men and women worked tirelessly to analyse the photographs and ensure frontline commanders had up-to-date, accurate information – often within just 24 hours.

The mortality rate for the PRU was approximately 45%, a stark reminder of the danger these missions carried. Yet their work made an extraordinary contribution: over 26 million images were taken by the Unit, making up 80% of all Allied intelligence during WWII.

I was especially proud to learn that Burnley made its own contribution to the PRU. John Kenneth Wood, of Accrington Road, served in the Unit and survived the war. Donald Marsden, also from Burnley, sadly lost his life in action in 1943.

Their service, and that of their comrades, deserves national recognition. I am proud to have joined the campaign for a permanent national memorial to the PRU, for which I have donated to, and I am asking for my peers to do the same, and I’m sure many of you will agree – it is time we properly honoured these brave individuals.

In another special event down in Parliament, I was delighted to be joined by Pete and Dan from Life Church Burnley, and Adrian from Burnley Football Club at the National Prayer Breakfast in Westminster Hall. It was a powerful morning of prayer, poetry, music, and reflection - made all the more meaningful by being able to share it with fellow members of our Burnley community.

This month marks Pride Month – something deeply important to me - and I was honoured to speak in Parliament during the pride debate.

Even in 2025, too many LGBT+ people still face discrimination. Pride is not just a celebration – it is a powerful reminder of the ongoing fight for dignity, equality, and the freedom to live authentically. Many in the LGBT+ community continue to experience homelessness, poor mental health, addiction, and poverty. Being LGBT+ still too often means being judged, silenced, or even harmed, simply for being who you are.

As long as anyone feels they must hide who they are to stay safe, Pride remains essential. Until every person can live openly, safely, and freely, we must continue to raise our voices and stand together. That’s why I’ll keep using my voice in Parliament – for every LGBT+ person in Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield, and for those across the country who deserve nothing less than equality, respect, and love.

It’s been a busy but rewarding week meeting with Burnley constituents here in Parliament – one of my favourite parts of the job. There’s nothing quite like welcoming people from Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield to Westminster.

I recently had the pleasure of meeting an inspiring young entrepreneur, Jeylan, who at just 13 years old has launched his own business: Scentsational by Jeylan Chorley. I first met Jeylan at my constituency office, and this week I had the honour of welcoming him and his mum to Parliament for a personal tour of the grounds of the Palace of Westminster.

It was wonderful to see them both again. I have to say – Jeylan makes some truly beautiful candles. If you’re on the lookout for a thoughtful gift or something special for your home, do check out his business on Facebook and consider supporting this brilliant young talent.

I also had the great pleasure of meeting with Justine, the incredible force behind the Royal Dyche, who continues to make Burnley proud. She’s just been named an Ambassador for the British Institute of Innkeeping – a well-deserved recognition of her innovative work bringing the community together through her pub. Her energy and dedication are unmatched, and it’s always a privilege to hear her insights and celebrate her success. Congratulations once again, Justine – your work makes a real difference.

Back home in Brierfield, I’m pleased to see the launch of a fantastic community initiative: Clean Brierfield. Starting on Wednesday, July 2 at 5pm at Sultania Mosque, the project invites local residents to join mosque students for a monthly litter pick in the area. Around 40 students will be taking part as part of their learning, gaining not only an understanding of the importance of environmental responsibility, but also a deep sense of pride in their local community.

If you’re free, I encourage you to join in – your support would mean a lot. A big thank you to Sultania Mosque for spearheading such a thoughtful and community-minded project. If I’m in the constituency, I’ll be proud to join in.

Winter Fuel Allowance Changes: What They Mean for You

Turning to national matters, I know there has been some confusion among constituents regarding the recent changes to the Winter Fuel Allowance. Many of you have written to me, and I’ve had the opportunity to speak with others in person. I want to take a moment to explain these updates clearly, as I know it’s important to many households across Burnley and Padiham.

Last year, the government made the difficult decision to means test the Winter Fuel Allowance so that it would only go to those in greatest need - namely, those receiving Pension Credit. This decision was made in response to the dire state of public finances left by the previous administration. Although a tough decision, I support the principle that public funds should be focused where they are most needed – it’s hard to justify millionaires and billionaires receiving this benefit.

I’m pleased to say that the threshold has now been raised. This change means more pensioners will receive help with their heating bills this winter.

Under the new system, all state pensioners in England and Wales will receive the Winter Fuel Allowance. Those earning under £35,000 will keep the full amount. For those earning over £35,000, the payment will still be made but reclaimed automatically through the tax system. No action is needed by pensioners; the process is handled by HMRC, and payments will be made automatically.

The amount you receive will depend on age and household composition. If you are a state pensioner living alone, you will get £200 if eligible and aged 79 or under, or £300 if 80 and above. A household with two pensioners under the age of 80 will receive £200 – split into £100 each.

If one person is over 80, they will receive £200 and the other £100, totalling £300. If both are over 80, they will receive £150 each. If one member of a household earns above the income threshold, their portion will be reclaimed through the tax system, while the other – if below the threshold – will retain their share.

I know that some of the changes have caused confusion and concern, and I hope this explanation helps to clarify who will now be eligible. As I said at the time, the original approach was an imperfect science, and I welcome this more inclusive system that will benefit around nine million pensioners across England and Wales.

If you are struggling, further help is available through Burnley Council. You may also be eligible for help through the Household Support Fund (HSF) – a government scheme that offers longer-term financial support for those in need. The Burnley Together hub will be assisting with HSF application, you can get in touch with them by calling 01282 686402 or by emailing [email protected] or visiting Down Town located in the town centre.

If you have further questions about this or any other government policy, please don’t hesitate to reach out. The most efficient way to get a comprehensive answer is by contacting me via email - details can be found at the bottom of this column.

To finish, a quick note for residents in Gannow and Rosegrove – I’ll be holding a constituency surgery at Life Church on Saturday 19th July, from 10:00am to 1:00pm. No appointment is necessary; just drop in if you’d like to raise an issue, get some help, or simply say hello. And if you don’t live in those areas, you’re still more than welcome to attend – my team and I are always happy to hear from you.

As always, if you have any concerns or need assistance, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. You can reach me by email at [email protected] or by phone at 01282 216398. My office at 5 Grimshaw Street in Burnley Town Centre is open for walk-ins from Monday to Thursday, 10am to 2pm, and by appointment only on Fridays – say hello.

Until next time,

Oliver