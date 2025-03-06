Reporting Back: Oliver Ryan MP Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield

Spring is on its way! The weather is changing, let’s hope it lasts. As many of you know, I live up towards Cliviger, and it’s been wonderful to be back home, seeing the sun shining and daffodils beginning to bloom, lambs will be coming soon, and everything just feels better in the sun. There really is nothing more beautiful than our bit of the East Lancashire countryside in the sunshine.

Readers, I want to thank you first for the warm response I was touched to receive on my last column. I'm getting on with the job and have been back down in Westminster these last couple of weeks. There have been some genuinely quite interesting announcements in Parliament recently - I would say that of course - but more on that later...

First, let me say a very happy Ramadan Kareem to all celebrating, this will be a time of togetherness for families of reflection and prayer. Similarly, Lent has started, and I know many people like me will be sacrificing something for the period in the run up to Easter, it's a special time to remember sacrifice and dedication. To all those observing both Ramadan and Lent - my best wishes are with you and your families.

This week, I’ve been delighted to celebrate Colleges Week. In particular I want to shout about the fantastic impact Burnley College has on our local community, economy and outlook as an area — they help to build brighter futures for students, staff, and residents alike. It was a privilege to welcome 30+ Burnley College students to Parliament on Wednesday, giving them the opportunity to see government in action and experience how Parliament functions day-to-day. I want every young person from Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield to have this chance, so if any educational institutions or families in the constituency are interested, please get in touch with my office - we would be more than happy to help arrange a free visit for you. I also met Burnley College's Principal Karen Buchanan at the college last week, to talk about how I can support the College's work.

Oliver Ryan MP welcomes students from Burnley College to Parliament.

The impact of Burnley College on our local area cannot be overstated and neither can my support and sheer admiration for Karen and the staff team there. I'm so proud that they're not only the Number 1 FE college in England but also growing!

While I'm on the education front, I was happy to be given notice that two primary schools in the Burnley constituency have been accepted onto the pilot scheme for free breakfast clubs - a manifesto commitment at the election. This supports families and will be a great addition to these schools. I also had the pleasure of meeting with Lowerhouse Junior School’s student council a few weeks ago, who are working hard to ensure every student feels valued and represented. We discussed my role as their Member of Parliament and how I can help with their concerns. I left with a list of casework, particularly regarding the improvement of our parks and green spaces, which I've taken up with the council.

The Westminster Update

I want to share key legislative updates currently progressing through Parliament—measures that will bring real benefits to the people of Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield. We've had a lot of late votes recently in Parliament, but a lot of important legislation to work through.

On GP Appointments...

The Government has reached a landmark agreement with GPs which will help bring an end to the frustrating 8am appointment scramble, restore the family doctor, and make online booking available for all. With an £889 million funding boost, total GP spending will rise to £13.2 billion in 2025-26 —the largest investment in years. This agreement, backed by the British Medical Association, is the first in four years and marks a reset in relations after recent disruption in our health service. Crucially, from October 2025, patients will be able to book appointments online, freeing up phone lines for those who need them most. This is a vital step in modernising GP services and improving access to face-to-face care.

On Cracking Down on Crime...

For too long, neighbourhood policing has suffered, leading to a rise in antisocial behaviour and shoplifting, leaving our town centres vulnerable. The Police and Crime Bill will restore public confidence by giving officers the tools they need to tackle crime head-on. Key measures include:

• Respect Orders to combat antisocial behaviour.

• A specific offence for assaulting retail workers.

• New police powers to track and seize stolen goods, such as phones traced via GPS, without requiring a warrant.

Antisocial behaviour has been one of the top concerns raised by residents, and I have consistently pushed for increased police presence. This bill marks a turning point—reversing years of underfunding and ensuring our police have the resources and authority to keep our communities safe.

On Defence Spending...

In a time of increasing global instability, defence and national security remain a top priority. The Prime Minister has announced that defence spending will rise to 2.5% of GDP from April 2027. With ongoing conflicts and emerging security threats, this is a generational response to a generational challenge. The North West has a strong defence industry, and this funding boost will support skilled jobs and apprenticeships, strengthening our regional economy while reinforcing the UK’s role as a global leader in security and stability.

On Water Quality...

Water pollution has been a national scandal, overlooked for too long. The Government is taking decisive action through the Water (Special Measures) Act, which will hold water companies accountable for environmental damage and poor service. This legislation strengthens the Environment Agency’s power to bring criminal charges against executives, introduces harsher penalties, and bans bonuses for water company bosses who fail to meet standards. No more excuses—water companies must clean up their act.

Speaking with many of you across the constituency, these issues are raised time and time again, but I do sincerely believe these changes will bring real, positive improvements to the lives of all of us in Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield—delivering the support and solutions our communities deserve.

As always, if you have any concerns or need assistance, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. You can reach me by email at [email protected] or by phone at 01282 216398. My office at 5 Grimshaw Street in Burnley Town Centre is open for walk-ins from Monday to Thursday, 10am to 2pm, and by appointment only on Fridays - say hello. I’ll be holding a drop-in surgery at Tesco Burnley (Finsley Gate) on Saturday, 15th March, from 11 AM to 1 PM. No appointment is needed—just stop by! I look forward to seeing you there.

Speak soon, until next time.

Oliver