Reporting Back: Oliver Ryan MP Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield

As we step into 2025, work has been moving quickly since a well-earned winter break. I’d like to take this opportunity to provide you with an update on what I’ve been doing – both here in the constituency and in Westminster, where important legislation is impacting Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I realise it’s been a little while since my last update, and for that, I apologise. So, I thought I’d share what I’ve been up to lately in Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield.

For many of you, the cancellation of the hospital shuttle bus by East Lancashire Hospital Trust has been a significant concern. When I last wrote, the Trust had announced that the service would be discontinued in April. However, I’m pleased to say that, after much hard work, the hospital-to-hospital shuttle bus has been saved. Even better, it will now include new stops in both Burnley and Blackburn town centres! I’ve received hundreds of messages from constituents expressing concern over the potential loss of this vital service, and I worked tirelessly with colleagues, private transport providers, and the Trust to secure an alternative operator. Thankfully, Moving People has stepped in to continue the service, and I strongly encourage everyone who campaigned to save the bus to support the new service and ensure its long-term viability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the healthcare front, I had the privilege of supporting the Pumping Marvellous Foundation as they launched their ‘BEAT Heart Failure’ campaign van. This incredible charity, founded by a resident from Hapton, is a leading UK organisation dedicated to raising awareness of heart failure. Educating people about the early symptoms of heart failure is crucial, especially in areas like Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield, where we face particular health challenges.

Oliver Ryan MP

As always, I remain committed to supporting our local businesses. One of the highlights of my work in the constituency is visiting local businesses to see how I can help them grow and thrive. Recently, I had the pleasure of meeting the team at TCB Designs, whose signs are visible across town, as well as many of the electronic advertising boards you see in Burnley. I also met with the Miro team, a rapidly expanding small business that has earned a stellar reputation for its high-performance kitchen extraction systems and cutting-edge cooker hoods.

I also had the pleasure of visiting Springfield Primary School during their breakfast club, where I had the chance to speak with staff about just how essential these clubs are for our young children. More recently, I attended Padiham’s Got Talent, an event that showcased the incredible talent of many primary school children from the area. It was heartening to see the enthusiasm of all the participants, and I’d like to thank the organisers for putting together such a wonderful show. Congratulations to Zack from St. John's Primary School, who won the competition with his impressive drum solo!

In Parliament, I’ve been busy ensuring that your voice is heard loud and clear in Westminster. I recently spoke in the House of Commons about the shocking levels of fraud left behind by the previous government, particularly in relation to dodgy Covid contracts and public sector fraud. Under their watch, fraud in the benefits system has trebled since 2019, with nearly £10 billion of taxpayers' money lost to fraud last year alone. This is utterly disgraceful. Additionally, the previous government handed out billions of pounds in Covid-related contracts without proper oversight, allowing large sums of public money to be funnelled to bogus companies supplying defective or non-existent products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our new Fraud, Error & Recovery Bill aims to tackle this issue head-on. It will introduce tougher regulations to stop fraudsters from exploiting the system, recovering the billions of pounds lost under the previous government. I’m pleased to see that the current government is taking a firm stance on protecting the public purse from these criminals who are stealing taxpayers' money.

Oliver Ryan MP with students from Springfield Primary School

This government recognises that green energy is the future, and that developing homegrown renewable energy is crucial for our national security and self-sufficiency. For far too long, we have been dependent on foreign energy sources, a vulnerability we starkly realised when Russia invaded Ukraine. The surge in gas prices exposed the risks of our over-reliance on other nations, leaving us without a resilient system to withstand such shocks. Clean, green energy is not only a necessity but a long-term goal that promises environmental benefits and new job opportunities. I have called on the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero to ensure that communities like mine are not left behind, and that they, too, benefit from the economic growth generated by the green jobs of the future.

It is absolutely vital that every child in this country starts their school day in the best possible way. Over the last 14 years, we have witnessed a devastating rise in child poverty, and unfortunately, this crisis has deeply impacted children in Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield. The previous government played a significant role in allowing poverty to rise, and, as always, it is the children who suffer the most. This is simply unacceptable.

Too many children are starting their school day with an empty stomach due to the years of austerity under the last government, which failed to recognise the severity of this issue. I am proud that our new government is dedicated to supporting children—some of the most vulnerable members of society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are addressing this problem head-on by providing a safety net for those children who need it most. This initiative is a clear example of our commitment to delivering on our manifesto pledge to introduce free breakfast clubs in every state-funded primary school, available to all children. Evidence shows that breakfast clubs and free school meals give children the best possible start to the day by providing them with the fuel they need to succeed. Offering free meals not only benefits children in the short term but also has long-term positive effects. We want to ensure children are in class, engaged in learning and socialising, which will ultimately give them a better chance in life.

The launch of the pilot scheme for free breakfast clubs in April this year will be especially important for many children in Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield. I have visited numerous schools across my constituency both before and after the election, and there is unanimous agreement among staff that breakfast clubs are essential for both the wellbeing and academic success of our children.

I am aware that several schools in Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield have applied to be early adopters of the scheme, and I will continue to advocate for these schools to be included. As we await the outcomes, I remain committed to pushing for our schools to be given priority in the rollout of this vital initiative. In fact, in October last year, I specifically asked the Minister to consider applications from my constituency favourably when funding for the scheme was being allocated.

As always, if you have any concerns or need assistance, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. You can reach me by email at [email protected] or by phone at 01282 216398. My office is open for walk-ins from Monday to Thursday, 10am to 2pm, and by appointment only on Fridays. I will also be holding more surgeries soon—please stay tuned for further details.

Speak soon,

Oliver