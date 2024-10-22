Remembrance Sunday Arrangements in Burnley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arrangements have been made for the Annual Service of Remembrance to be held at the Peace Garden, Croft Street, Burnley on Sunday, 10th November 2024.

The service will start shortly before 11.00am. Members of the public attending are asked to be at the Peace Garden no later than 10.45am.

The Worshipful the Mayor of the Borough of Burnley, Councillor Shah Hussain, will remember those who lost their lives in war, along with representatives from the Council, the Royal British Legion, Ex-Servicemen’s Associations, the Armed Forces, Cadet Forces, other uniformed groups, public organisations, and any member of the public who wish to attend the service.

The 4th Battalion of the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment would like Ex-Servicemen’s Associations and all other uniformed groups to assemble at the pedestrianised area of Curzon Street no later than 10.20am, for the parade to step off at 10.35am as it makes its way through the town centre to the Peace Garden.

Remembrance Day Service Burnley

As in the past wreaths will be laid during the service by members of the armed services and parade. Members of the public will have an opportunity to lay wreaths after the service has concluded and the Parade marches off. Wreaths may be obtained from the Royal British Legion Poppy Shop, 66 The Mall Burnley BB1 1BA (former JT Lloyds shop).

After the National Anthem, the Civic Party will then proceed to the main entrance of the Police Station where the Commanding Officer of the 4th Battalion of the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment will take the Salute accompanied by The Worshipful the Mayor and the Civic Party as the Parade marches past.

The Mayor said: “I hope people will join us to pay their respects at the Remembrance Sunday service to those who have served our country.”

A service will also be held on Monday, 11th November 2024, Peace Garden, Croft Street, Burnley starting shortly before 11.00am for anyone who would like to attend.

Please note the following road closures for 10th November 2024:

St James’s Street from its junction with Curzon Street to its junction with Parker Lane

Parker Lane from its junction with St James Street to its junction with Finsley Gate

Red Lion Street from its junction with Parker Lane to its junction with Croft Street

The unnamed road from its junction with Parker Lane to its junction with The William Thompson Car Park

Croft Street from its junction with Red Lion Street to its end in a South-Westerly direction for 32.5 metres.

The restriction will be in effect on Sunday, 10th November 2024 between 10.00am and 12noon and are to facilitate the Burnley Remembrance Day Parade.