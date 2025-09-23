A Neighbourhood Planning Referendum will take place in Worsthorne with Hurstwood on Tuesday, November 4.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents who are registered to vote in the area will be asked whether they want Burnley Council to use the Neighbourhood Plan for Worsthorne with Hurstwood, prepared by the Parish Council, to help decide planning applications in the parish.

More information on the Neighbourhood Plan and the Referendum can be found on the Council’s website: https://burnley.gov.uk/planning/planning-policies/neighbourhood-planning/neighbourhood-planning-worsthorne-hurstwood-neighbourhood-plan/worsthornenpref/

Voter Information and Deadlines

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referendum on Neighbourhood Plan for Worsthorne with Hurstwood

The deadline to register to vote is 11:59pm on Friday, October 17. Register online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

The deadline for new postal vote applications (and to amend or cancel existing ones) is 5pm on Monday, October 20. www.gov/uk/apply-postal-vote

The deadline to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate (VAC) is 5pm on Monday, October 27. Apply online at www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate.

The deadline for proxy vote applications is 5pm on Mondaym October 27. www.gov.uk/apply-proxy-vote

Anyone voting at a polling station must bring an accepted form of photo ID. A list of valid ID is available on the Electoral Commission website: www.electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm on Tuesday, November 4.

For further information on the referendum, contact the Elections Team: 01282 477261/477263 [email protected]