Referendum on Neighbourhood Plan for Worsthorne with Hurstwood

By Annabel Fowler
Contributor
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 07:59 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 09:40 BST
A Neighbourhood Planning Referendum will take place in Worsthorne with Hurstwood on Tuesday, November 4.

Residents who are registered to vote in the area will be asked whether they want Burnley Council to use the Neighbourhood Plan for Worsthorne with Hurstwood, prepared by the Parish Council, to help decide planning applications in the parish.

Most Popular

More information on the Neighbourhood Plan and the Referendum can be found on the Council’s website: https://burnley.gov.uk/planning/planning-policies/neighbourhood-planning/neighbourhood-planning-worsthorne-hurstwood-neighbourhood-plan/worsthornenpref/

Voter Information and Deadlines

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Referendum on Neighbourhood Plan for Worsthorne with Hurstwoodplaceholder image
Referendum on Neighbourhood Plan for Worsthorne with Hurstwood

Anyone voting at a polling station must bring an accepted form of photo ID. A list of valid ID is available on the Electoral Commission website: www.electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm on Tuesday, November 4.

For further information on the referendum, contact the Elections Team: 01282 477261/477263 [email protected]

Related topics:ResidentsPolling stations
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice