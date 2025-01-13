Record referrals for support as families continue to struggle across Clitheroe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Salvation Army in Clitheroe provided more than 50 families with Christmas presents at the end of last year, giving welcome relief to people struggling.

Families had a Christmas to remember thanks to generous donations from the local community to the church and charity’s Christmas present appeal.

The church and community centre, located on Lowergate in the town, worked over the busy festive period to keep up with demand from social workers, schools and health workers all working to support children and vulnerable adults whose families cannot put food on the table, heat their homes or pay their bills.

Church leader Elizabeth Smith of The Salvation Army in Clitheroe said: “Over the last year we saw more and more people depending on charity as they were pushed into poverty and seeking help from others. Low paid jobs, increased bills and high food prices have affected many in our town and we have seen that people who once could manage to live are now struggling to make ends meet.

The Salvation Army supported families across Clitheroe through its Christmas present appeal in 2024.

“The generosity and support we received to our Christmas Present Appeal to help us help families that otherwise would have had no presents has shown a new level of community compassion and has put smiles on the faces of many within our town.

"It is a wonderful feeling and amazing to see and be a part of, but the stark reality is that people needed this support as they are struggling, they have lost hope, and they are in desperate need of kindness and support. We expect this to continue throughout this new year as people still face challenges, and we will continue to be there for people in their time of need.

“To the members of our community who have generously supported our Christmas present appeal or have made financial donations, we give our sincerest thanks for the difference you have made to families who needed a helping hand.”

The Salvation Army will continue to support some of the families it helped at Christmas as well as other members of the community and people who find themselves going through times of crisis throughout Clitheroe and the Ribble Valley.

A church and charity, The Salvation Army expresses its Christian faith by offering friendship, practical help and support to some of the most disadvantaged people in our communities. To help support The Salvation Army’s year-round work please visit: salvationarmy.org.uk/donate.