Read Cricket Club sign NORi HR as three-year naming rights partners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Read Cricket Club, the popular local club based on Whalley Road, are delighted to announce their partnership with local HR services company NORi HR & Employment Law for naming rights to the ground, on a three-year deal.

The club and hospitality are very popular in the local area, and provide a great community hub for all ages, with family friendly activities such as junior training, bonfire, social evenings and fundraisers.

Jason Govindji-Bruce, CEO of NORi HR, commented "We're a family run firm, and recently moved to the Ribble Valley, becoming part of the community. We really value what Read CC does for its local community, and that really fits with our values and we're happy to support them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's more than just sport - we plan to hold our company Family Fun Days here, plus use their great facilities for work events such as team meetings. I'm really looking forward to seeing our relationship develop. This also gives us chance to unveil our brand new branding, as we move into a new phase of growth within the company!"

Pro cricketer Blayde Capell welcomes NORi HR to Read Cricket Club as ground naming rights sponsors

Andrew Stephenson MP was on hand to welcome the new sponsors. He added, "It's always nice to welcome new residents into the Ribble Valley, and it's great news their business is successful and growing which enables them to support our local community, such as ReadCC.

"I wish them all the best, the branding looks great, and good luck to Read CC in their upcoming season!"

Andy Howarth, Commercial Manager of Read Cricket Club, added "Generous sponsorship such as this really helps us make a difference in our local community, getting people together and encouraging sport and community activities. We're delighted to have NORi HR on board, and looking forward to seeing them down at the cricket!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read is a very well supported club at the heart of the community, with a long history - the first match recorded by the Burnley Advertiser was of Read Second XI versus Lowerhouse Colts at Read on 6th July, 1878. They field a First, Second, and Third team, plus a great Junior set up to ensure the club continues its long-standing traditions.

Read Cricket Club is located on Whalley Rd in Read - Burnley BB12 7PN. Further details can be found here: www.readcricketclub.net