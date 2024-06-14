Quickly transform your home into a Euros 2024 watch party extravaganza on a budget

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There’s still time to avoid breaking the bank this summer by creating a low-budget watch party space at home for the European Championships, which kick off on June 14th at 8pm as hosts Germany take on Scotland.

Experts at CaterSpeed have listed five essentials to help you set up ahead of the first whistle.

Comfortable Seating

Ensure you have plenty of seating to keep your guests comfortable and engaged throughout the matches. Utilise existing furniture like sofas and chairs, arranging them for optimal viewing in your living room or outside in your garden if the weather permits. For larger gatherings, supplement with floor cushions, bean bags, or folding chairs to accommodate everyone.

Simple party food and drinks

For a cosy and informal setup, consider DIY seating options. Lay out blankets and pillows on the floor to create makeshift seating areas when there isn’t enough room on existing furniture. This maximises your space and adds a relaxed and inviting atmosphere for your friends and family.

Large Screen and Quality Audio

A large screen and good audio are crucial for a thrilling watch party experience. If you don't have a large TV, consider using a projector, which can be an affordable alternative. Projectors can be found in stores or online, and you can project onto a blank wall or create a DIY screen using a white sheet for a budget-friendly solution.

Use external speakers or a soundbar if your TV's built-in speakers aren't powerful enough to boost your audio. Even portable Bluetooth speakers can significantly enhance the viewing experience, ensuring everyone can hear the commentary clearly and immerse themselves in the action.

Themed Decorations

Show your support for England or Scotland with themed decorations to create a festive atmosphere. Get creative with DIY decor by making flags, banners, and posters using coloured paper, markers, and string. These homemade touches can add a personal and vibrant flair to your watch party.

For a quick and budget-friendly option, visit local shops that offer affordable decorations for England and Scotland fans. Purchasing ready-made items allows you to easily and effectively represent your team, enhancing the overall experience for you and your guests.

Food and Drinks

Fuel the excitement with delicious food and beverages to keep your guests energised and satisfied. Serve easy snacks like popcorn, crisps, and dips, and add a hearty touch with homemade mini sandwiches or sausage rolls. If you're short on time, these party food items can be bought at a local shop for a low price, guaranteeing a tasty spread without the hassle.

Create a DIY bar with a self-serve station to keep the drinks flowing. Offer a variety of affordable beverages and add a fun twist with themed drinks or mocktails, such as a "Tartan Tonic" or an "English Elixir." This setup allows guests to help themselves and enjoy customised refreshments throughout each match.

Interactive Elements

Keep the energy high with a range of fun activities to entertain your guests. Incorporate elements like a match prediction game or bingo with football-related prompts, offering small prizes to add excitement. Free templates for these activities are available online, or you can create your own for a personalised touch.

Set up a simple photo booth area to capture memorable moments. Provide props like football scarves, hats, and face paint related to England, Scotland, and the European Championships. Use a smartphone or a camera with a tripod to take pictures, giving your friends and family a fun way to savour their time.

By focusing on these essentials, you can create a vibrant and enjoyable atmosphere that brings the magic of the European Championships right into your home without stretching your pockets at local pubs and bars.